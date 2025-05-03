Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Poland

Villa 4 bedrooms in Zakopane, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zakopane, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO STYLISH PROPERTY WITH A VIE…
$948,196
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koscielisko, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koscielisko, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO - STYLISH PROPERTY WITH GIE…
$948,196
6 bedroom house in Kobylany, Poland
6 bedroom house
Kobylany, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house in an open shell with a usable area of 400 m2, right next to the Kobylańska…
$339,737
