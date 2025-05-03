Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Poland

398 properties total found
Plot of land in Zator, Poland
Plot of land
Zator, Poland
Area 940 m²
Hello, I have for sale a plot ideal for investments located in Zatora at the end of Stanisła…
$81,939
Private seller
Languages
English
Plot of land in Dalki, Poland
Plot of land
Dalki, Poland
Area 1 344 m²
Sell undeveloped land plot located on Dalki (near Gniezna) on a garden settlement
$73,744
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Bolechowko, Poland
Plot of land
Bolechowko, Poland
Area 1 212 m²
Are you looking for a place full of green where you can realize your dream of your own home?…
$111,723
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Marki, Poland
Plot of land
Marki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 1 445 m²
Floor 1
A unique plot of land in Marki, between Długa and Szczygła streets, with access from Spacero…
$165,126
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Grzebienisko, Poland
Plot of land
Grzebienisko, Poland
Area 1 423 m²
Information on the plot: — parcel No 498/11 – 1423 m2 – MPZP – second building line from Sza…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in gmina Steszew, Poland
Plot of land
gmina Steszew, Poland
Area 704 m²
I would like to present the offer of a construction site in Srocko Małe within a short dista…
$44,773
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Buk, Poland
Plot of land
Buk, Poland
Area 3 458 m²
For sale, I offer an investment plot with a total area of 3458 m2 located in the village of …
$289,447
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Rawicz, Poland
Plot of land
Rawicz, Poland
Area 5 737 m²
I offer for sale the area for investment in single-family housing in the area of Gajowa Stre…
$65,580
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 540 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land in the very center of Warsaw, in the Mokotów district, next to the Mokotów Ga…
$818,986
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Luszczewo, Poland
Plot of land
Luszczewo, Poland
Area 15 200 m²
We offer for sale a unique plot of 15 200 m2 (number of plot 80), located in the picturesque…
$78,580
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Chyby, Poland
Plot of land
Chyby, Poland
Area 1 350 m²
We offer one of the last available plots in Lower Mice, just off Lake Kierski
$352,920
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
Area 1 800 m²
Smochowice | Construction site 1800 m2 with garden and access to the stream | Price for NEGO…
$421,133
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 3 750 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land of 3,750 m² in the prestigious Wilanów Powsin district is for sale. The plot …
$859,617
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Plot of land
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 3 689 m²
For sale a unique investment plot in a great location!
$553,083
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Area 744 m²
For sale a plot on Modlińska Street in Warsaw. Price to negotiate
$382,681
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
Area 250 m²
HOME FREEDOM 200 M2 Poznań – Głuszyna For sale a spacious, functional free-standing house lo…
$302,879
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
The GOESTE Real Estate Agency presents a sale offer of a construction site of 800 m2, locate…
$232,224
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 8 633 m²
Floor 1
A unique plot of 8,633 m² in Wawer, next to Mazowiecki Park Krajobrazowy, is for sale. It co…
$2,29M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 173 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land of 2173 m² is for sale at ul. Dwusieczna in the Choszczówka district in Biało…
$572,309
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Marki, Poland
Plot of land
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 722 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale in a beautiful location in Marki, Okólna Street A detached house for sale, re…
$385,253
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
Unique investment plot with coastline in Mazury - commercial potential for investorsWe offer…
$914,431
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
GOESTE Real Estate Agency is pleased to present a unique plot for sale of 34 518 m2, located…
$206,393
Plot of land in Koscianki, Poland
Plot of land
Koscianki, Poland
Area 1 226 m²
to sell land in the vicinity of the lake flood.
$31,605
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
Area 700 m²
Construction site 700 m2 Poznań (Junikowo, Grunwald)
$168,559
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Kuzniczka, Poland
Plot of land
Kuzniczka, Poland
Area 2 881 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the interesting offer of sale of the plot. The obj…
$51,358
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 15 835 m²
Floor 1
A share in a land plot of 11,835 m² in Miasteczku Wilanów is for sale, for only 900 PLN per …
$2,63M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Lisiec Wielki, Poland
Plot of land
Lisiec Wielki, Poland
Area 4 100 m²
Sell attractive building plot of 4100 m2. The site is located in the village of Lisicec Wiel…
$35,664
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 518 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a 2518 m² plot of land on Mrówcza Street, in a prestigious area with elegant res…
$645,236
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Lomianki, Poland
Plot of land
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 079 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a 2079 m² plot of land in Łomianki Dolne. Width 38 m, length 54.71 m. Electricit…
$268,012
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
Area 1 004 m²
To sell a square-shaped plot. In a quiet area. Among the buildings of the single-family free…
$131,423
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
