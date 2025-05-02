Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Rokietnica, Poland

House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 12 700 m²
I offer for sale a land of 1.27 ha located in Mrowina, in the municipality of Rokietnica. It…
$219,546
House in Kiekrz, Poland
House
Kiekrz, Poland
Area 200 m²
I would like to present to you a free-standing house on a very spacious and well-developed s…
$362,138
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 257 m²
I invite you to a unique property surrounded by bronze, among the single-family buildings lo…
$1,11M
House in Rokietnica, Poland
House
Rokietnica, Poland
Area 124 m²
Sunny, modern house in great location! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer o…
$227,216
House in Rokietnica, Poland
House
Rokietnica, Poland
Area 108 m²
I present to you a house in a twin building, with a plot in Rokietnica
$261,868
House in Kiekrz, Poland
House
Kiekrz, Poland
Area 248 m²
Comfortable free-standing house with garden in Kiekrz
$368,459
