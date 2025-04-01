Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Gdansk, Poland

7 properties total found
House in Gdansk, Poland
House
Gdansk, Poland
Area 128 m²
Advantages: House located on Sobieszewski Island (U.S. Mieczysław Bogucki 46C, Gdańsk), outs…
$568,291
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom house in Gdansk, Poland
3 bedroom house
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the unique offer for selling a house on the prima…
$219,567
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
3 bedroom house in Gdansk, Poland
3 bedroom house
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
We present to you a beautiful semi-detached house – an extreme segment with a garden of appr…
$297,578
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
House in Gdansk, Poland
House
Gdansk, Poland
Area 226 m²
Spacious single-family house in Kokoški district
$591,539
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Gdansk, Poland
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
For sale: a charming holiday home located in Kłodno in the Kashubian region – just 300 meter…
$94,285
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
House in Gdansk, Poland
House
Gdansk, Poland
Area 300 m²
We invite you to discover the property – house VERTEX – modern estate designed and finished …
$1,24M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gdansk, Poland
House
Gdansk, Poland
Area 199 m²
For sale a spacious and modern house in private buildings, located in the attractive and qui…
$456,957
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

