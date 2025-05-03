Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
360
Warsaw
226
Greater Poland Voivodeship
208
Łódź Voivodeship
118
7 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Reguly, Poland
3 bedroom house
Reguly, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
Offer only at the Kubiak real estate office for sale a detached house located in the rules …
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is a project of a modern single-storey house that stands out from its sur…
$519,508
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
DETACHED HOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL, GREEN AREA OF DZIEKANÓW. READY JUNE/JULY 2024 Plot 530m…
$284,595
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
MNIKÓW FREESTANDING HOUSE - near Kraków INVESTMENT: The estate consists of six detached …
$214,816
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
MANOR-STYLE HOUSE FOR SALE. 6-ROOM HOUSE ON THE BORDER OF WARSAW URSYNÓW OAND ZGORZAŁA. CLOS…
$410,555
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koscielisko, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koscielisko, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO - STYLISH PROPERTY WITH GIE…
$948,196
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, REFINED IN EVERY DETAIL. LARGE, WELL-KEPT GARDEN, GARAGE FOR FOUR CARS, IN …
$631,811
