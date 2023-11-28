Villas for sale in Italy

UAE
1 422 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
10
5
609 m²
Above the hills of Salò, in a dominating hillside position with breathtaking views of Lake G…
€1,07M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Milan, Italy
50
12
6 000 m²
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso
Sommavilla, Italy
5
2
130 m²
In the quiet atmosphere of the old town of Castello di Brenzone, there is a three-level town…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
54
14
1 550 m²
Villa Medicea Lo Sprocco, immersed in the green valley between Sant'Agata and Galliano in th…
€4,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
5
4
315 m²
In the exclusive context of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the timeless beauty of Lake Ga…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
4
3
305 m²
In the renowned location of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the majesty of Lake Garda embr…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
4
4
355 m²
In the prestigious setting of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the majesty of Lake Garda me…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pontassieve, Italy
31
33
2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
€4,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina
Italy
6
4
320 m²
On the hills of Garda, Ai Beati, a jewel between the lake and the sky, stands this villa. Ac…
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Lecce, Italy
19
11
1 000 m²
A beautiful historic residence of distinction, built in 1820 by Luigi Morrone on the commiss…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina
Italy
6
4
450 m²
Located in the coveted hills of Garda, Ai Beati, and only 5 minutes from the dynamic city ce…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pelago, Italy
40
2 755 m²
Surrounded by the natural beauty of the marvelous Tuscany, this estate, which once belonged …
€4,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso
Salo, Italy
9
3
250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Guanzate, Italy
10
700 m²
The Villa located in the municipality of Guanzate (CO) within the residential complex called…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Tignale, Italy
10
4
400 m²
Located in a panoramic area of Tignale, in a corner of earthly paradise and surrounded by an…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lazise, Italy
9
3
204 m²
Welcome to the lakeside paradise you have always dreamt of! This magnificent lakefront vill…
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Diso, Italy
8
8
535 m²
The 500-square-meter property is spread over two floors and surrounded by a furnished garden…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
7
3
250 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
San Cesario di Lecce, Italy
5
4
260 m²
San Cesario: a few km from Lecce, we offer for sale beautiful villa surrounded by 22,000 sqm…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Roe Volciano, Italy
7
2
200 m²
In Roè Volciano, nestled in absolute privacy surrounded by greenery, we offer for sale a com…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
3
200 m²
Bright head villa located in a residential area a stone's throw from the historic centre and…
€1,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Roe Volciano, Italy
8
2
208 m²
The property we propose is a charming single-family house with a welcoming and traditional d…
€510,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cetona, Italy
10
5
550 m²
In the 60’ Cetona became the Buen Retiro of many protagonists of the theatre and Movie world…
€1,68M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4
2
115 m²
In Soiano del lago, near the village and not far from the beaches, we offer this villa under…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
8
4
350 m²
We are in Monte Maderno, a spectacular hillside hamlet of Toscolano-Maderno, where you can e…
€2,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Tuscany, Italy
7
327 m²
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Tuscany, Italy
7
327 m²
For sale a spacious villa in the famous resort of southern Tuscany Monte Argentario, with ch…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море
Italy
4
380 m²
For sale a completely renovated villa on the first line from the sea in Sicily, with access …
€960,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Tuscany, Italy
6
136 m²
The house is located in the place of Roccamare, where absolute privacy reigns, and is surrou…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Tuscany, Italy
4
229 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
