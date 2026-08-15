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Villas for sale in Italy

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936 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Caorle, Italy
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Caorle, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
In the immediate vicinity of Caorle, in the Bryan area, we offer a detached villa surrounded…
$523,717
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Monza, Italy
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Monza, Italy
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury private villa in Monza – 600 m2 in one of the most prestigious areasItaly • Monza • Z…
$2,84M
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Private seller
Languages
Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
GH-PV001596. ВИЛЛА ВАШЕЙ МЕЧТЫ С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО! Вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро ВИЛЛА ВА…
$1,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 370 m²
GA-V001049. Вилла на склоне холма с видом на озеро, в городе SalòПогруженный на первый холм…
$1,16M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 22 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 22
Area 1 500 m²
clear 352 / 5.000 Risultati della traduzione Risultato di traduzione Largely renovat…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
ABI-1264A . Современная вилла на озере ГардаНовая, современного архитектурного стиля вилла с…
$2,81M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 8 bedrooms in Assisi, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Assisi, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 740 m²
Casale di Charme | Code 8673 Price updated: 20/03/2025 € 2,200,000 Surrounded by the ti…
$2,55M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Gozzano, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gozzano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
ISM-060417-6. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро Орта Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро О…
$1,03M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 400 m²
GH-PV00020. Элитная современная вилла на первая линии озераВ продаже ЭЛИТНАЯ СОВРЕМЕННАЯ ВИЛ…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
$2,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 284 m²
KK-3v32. Вилла на продажу в Бордигере Вилла в Бордигере над улицей Via Romana , отделка кач…
$3,28M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Area 320 m²
WW-120315. Вилла в Манерба дель ГардаПредлагаем Вашему вниманию Виллу на озере Гарда, в Мане…
$3,75M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
LH-5T12. Вилла в продаже в городе Бордигера. ЛигурияИсторическая недвижимость Италии, Лигури…
$303,600
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 194 m²
FP-T636. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаНа холме в Стрезе в посёлке Сомера…
$375,104
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in San Vincenzo, Italy
Villa
San Vincenzo, Italy
Area 950 m²
KK-CS92. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Сан-ВинченцоВ 1.5 км от моря владение полность…
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
GH-PV001595. Виллы на последнем этапе строительстваВилла с видом на озеро, постройка конец 2…
$1,20M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Baveno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
FP-T607. Независимая вилла, расположенная на напротив озера МаджореНезависимая вилла из камн…
$1,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
GM-CPA- VILLA BELVEDERE. Вилла с садом и великолепным видом на мореРоскошная вилла, располаг…
$586,100
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ponsacco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ponsacco, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
LD-0858. Старинная тосканская вилла в Понсакко. Провинция Пиза. ТосканаПолностью отреставрир…
$2,81M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria Maggiore, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maggiore, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 880 m²
Sir-270515. Восхитительная историческая виллаФантастическая возможность приобрести восхитите…
$4,22M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Diano Arentino, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Diano Arentino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
KK-. Очаровательная вилла новой постройкиЭта очаровательная вилла новой постройки в продаже …
$574,378
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
LD-0204. Элитный дом возле озера Браччано, недалеко от РимаЭлитный дом возле озера Браччано,…
$926,038
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
LD-0591. Элитная вилла окруженная великолепной природой УмбрииЭлитная вилла окруженная вел…
$4,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
GH-DV3691. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
$420,820
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
Area 450 m²
LH-2V30. Вилла у моря в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВсего в 50-ти метрах от нового порта - Порт…
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
MD-280817. Вилла 270 кв.мт, с садом 1500 кв.мт, на первой линииВилла 270 кв.мт, с садом 1500…
$1,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pistoia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pistoia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 7 020 m²
LD-1143. В провинции Пистойи продается роскошная старинная виллаНедалеко от термальных источ…
$6,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monzambano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monzambano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 550 m²
GH-SV00016. Роскошная вилла между холмами и виноградникамиМаленький городок Монзамбано в про…
$2,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
$14,65M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cervo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 138 m²
KK-. Дом между городками Cervo e Andora138квм вид на море отличный 2,5км на авто от моря 5сп…
$562,656
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
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