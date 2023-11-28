UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Salo
Villas
Villas for sale in Salo, Italy
Villa
Clear all
20 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso
Salo, Italy
9
3
250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
9
3
200 m²
The property we propose is a typical Italian house with stone accents, just a few steps from…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico
Salo, Italy
7
4
500 m²
Garda Haus offers exclusive villa under construction with unique lake view. The property is…
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Salo, Italy
18
5
750 m²
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
€3,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Salo, Italy
13
3
480 m²
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
€2,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Salo, Italy
4
2
145 m²
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Salo, Italy
9
4
350 m²
Detached villa in a very quiet and with views overlooking the hills, not far from the histor…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Salo, Italy
18
5
750 m²
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
€3,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
10
10
1 035 m²
In Salò, in the beautiful Riviera dei Limoni, we find this magnificent Villa with panoramic …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6
370 m²
GA-V001049. Вилла на склоне холма с видом на озеро, в городе SalòПогруженный на первый холм…
€990,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
600 m²
GA-V001086. Недвижимость под ремонт с видом на озеро в городе SalòРасположенный в центрально…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa
Salo, Italy
4
160 m²
GA-V001445. тдельно стоящая вилла с видом на залив СалоОкруженная зеленью и спокойствием, вп…
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
790 m²
GH-210518. Вилла на первой линии, в городе СалоВилла имеет площадь 790 кв.м, парк 2000 кв.м,…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6
770 m²
ABI-1257A. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ГардаЭта великолепная собственность с видом н…
€3,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa
Salo, Italy
4
180 m²
GH-LV01582. Вилла с панорамным видом на озероПрестижная террасная Вилла расположена в неболь…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa
Salo, Italy
5
350 m²
VB-270418-1. Вилла на первой линии озера Гарда в городке СалоВилла на первой линии озера Гар…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6
400 m²
VB-30008. Красивая вилла в городе СалоРоскошная историческая вилла находится непосредственно…
€8,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Salo, Italy
13
3
480 m²
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
€2,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with alarm system
Salo, Italy
7
630 m²
The exclusive villa is located on the shores of Lake Garda, in Limone sul Garda, Lombardy. I…
€11,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Salo, Italy
5
300 m²
The exclusive villa is under construction with panoramic views of Lake Garda located in Salo…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL