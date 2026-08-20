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Villas for sale in Salo, Italy

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16 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 370 m²
GA-V001049. Вилла на склоне холма с видом на озеро, в городе SalòПогруженный на первый холм…
$1,16M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Salo, Italy
Villa
Salo, Italy
Area 600 m²
GA-V001086. Недвижимость под ремонт с видом на озеро в городе SalòРасположенный в центрально…
$1,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 770 m²
ABI-1257A. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ГардаЭта великолепная собственность с видом н…
$4,45M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa in Salo, Italy
Villa
Salo, Italy
Area 790 m²
GH-210518. Вилла на первой линии, в городе СалоВилла имеет площадь 790 кв.м, парк 2000 кв.м,…
$2,23M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
GA-V001445. тдельно стоящая вилла с видом на залив СалоОкруженная зеленью и спокойствием, вп…
$539,212
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
GH-LV01582. Вилла с панорамным видом на озероПрестижная террасная Вилла расположена в неболь…
$761,930
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
$821,146
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The property we propose is a typical Italian house with stone accents, just a few steps from…
$1,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
$2,72M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Villa di Salo, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Villa di Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
$766,403
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Villa 18 rooms in Barbarano, Italy
Villa 18 rooms
Barbarano, Italy
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
$3,94M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Villa di Salo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villa di Salo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Garda Haus offers exclusive villa under construction with unique lake view. The property is…
$4,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
$2,72M
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Villa 18 rooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 18 rooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
$3,94M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Detached villa in a very quiet and with views overlooking the hills, not far from the histor…
$985,375
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 035 m²
In Salò, in the beautiful Riviera dei Limoni, we find this magnificent Villa with panoramic …
$2,19M
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