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Villas for sale in Sirmione, Italy

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10 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
ABI-805NE. Красивая вилла с бассейном и великолепным видом на первой береговой линии озера Г…
$12,89M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
SYRMIONE // 400 KV. M // 4 Bedrooms // 3 Bathrooms // Kitchen // PRISTER // Pool // Ground 7…
$1,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
GA-V001073. Вилла с видом на озеро в SirmioneРасположенная в великолепном месте озера Гарда …
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
GA-V000979. Эксклюзивная недвижимость на берегу озера с парком в СирмионеПрестижная недвижим…
$3,50M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
WW-220415-1. Вилла на полуострове Сирмионе в самом эксклюзивном районе на территории замкаНа…
$14,07M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
ABI-813N. Новый, современный дом с бассейном в Сирмионе - озеро Гарда Новый, современный дом…
$2,11M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Sirmione Luxury Village, the pinnacle of luxury real estate on the shores of Lake Garda. Hi…
$853,992
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Just a few steps from the lake, in the charming surroundings of Punta Gro, we offer for sale…
$952,529
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
On the peninsula of Sirmione, in an exclusive position and near the centre, we offer a singl…
$4,93M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 050 m²
This splendid luxury villa is located in the famous peninsula of Sirmione, in the historic c…
$8,09M
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