Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Sirmione
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Sirmione, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 330 m²
GA-V001073. Вилла с видом на озеро в SirmioneРасположенная в великолепном месте озера Гарда …
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
GA-V000979. Эксклюзивная недвижимость на берегу озера с парком в СирмионеПрестижная недвижим…
€2,99M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
ABI-805NE. Красивая вилла с бассейном и великолепным видом на первой береговой линии озера Г…
€11,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
WW-220415-1. Вилла на полуострове Сирмионе в самом эксклюзивном районе на территории замкаНа…
€12,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
VB-VSirm. Вилла в Сирмионе в нескольких метрах от озераВилла расположена на первой линии в 2…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
ABI-813N. Новый, современный дом с бассейном в Сирмионе - озеро Гарда Новый, современный дом…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 050 m²
This splendid luxury villa is located in the famous peninsula of Sirmione, in the historic c…
€7,39M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
On the peninsula of Sirmione, in an exclusive position and near the centre, we offer a singl…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Sirmione Luxury Village, the pinnacle of luxury real estate on the shores of Lake Garda. Hi…
€780,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Just a few steps from the lake, in the charming surroundings of Punta Gro, we offer for sale…
€870,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir