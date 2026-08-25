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Villas for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

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38 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 200 m²
ABI-802N. Эксклюзивная 3-уровневая вилла с бассейном и прекрасным видом на озеро ГардаПрести…
$3,39M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 560 m²
ABI-1230А. Шикарная вилла на первой линии озера ГардаШикарная вилла на озере Гарда. Уникальн…
$14,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 210 m²
GA-V000909. Дом рустико в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в древней и характерно…
$327 182
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
GA-V001250. ЧАСТЬ ОСОБНЯКА С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ центральном и жилом район…
$394 956
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
ABI-1160A. Вилла в стиле Либерти на озере ГардаВилла в стиле Либерти с частным садовым участ…
$2,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
GA-V001067. Новая двухквартирная вилла в Desenzano del GardaВставленный в новом контексте в…
$699 936
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
GA-V000879. КРАСИВАЯ ВИЛЛА С ЧАСТНЫМ БАССЕЙНОМ В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенный в небольш…
$642 680
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
GH-DV001434. Престижная вилла с частным причаломПрекрасная вилла в современном стиле на перв…
$9,35M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 580 m²
ABI-1246. Прекрасная вилла в Дезенцано Дель ГардаПрекрасная, просторная вилла в Дезенцано Де…
$1,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
GH-DV3012. Большая вилла с видом на озеро в центре Дезенцано.Дезенцано дель Гарда, Великолеп…
$1,23M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
GA-V001210. ОТДЕЛЬНОСТОЯЩАЯ ВИЛЛА У ОЗЕРА С БОЛЬШИМ САДОМ. В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенны…
$759 530
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
ABI-1263A. Вилла в Дезенцано дель Гарда с бассейном и частным садовым участкомВилла в Дезенц…
$1,64M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
GA-V001310. ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА С ПРЕКРАСНЫМ ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенны…
$1,29M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
GA-V001322. Дизайнерская вилла с видом на озеро в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в муниц…
$2,22M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 994 m²
GH-PV001423. Вилла в Дезенцано дель ГардаЦена снижена до 6 800 000 € !!! Старая цена 8 500 0…
$7,95M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
GH-DV3690. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
$442 865
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
GA-V001431. Вилла в стиле модерн в центре города Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВилла в стиле либерти…
$928 964
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
GA-V001344. Эксклюзивный дом с видом на озеро и террасой в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенно…
$903 257
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
GH-DV3691. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
$419 494
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
GH-DV3780. Townhouse in an exclusive residence in Desenzano.On the green hills surrounding t…
$584 254
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 280 m²
GH-240518. Новая вилла в самом крутом месте в Дезенцано Дель ГардаСтроящаяся вилла с панорам…
$2,57M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
GA-V001304. ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННАЯ ОДНОМЕСТНАЯ ВИЛЛА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAУдобно расположенный в …
$1,15M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
GH-230519. Вилла на первой линии в Дезенцано.Вилла на первой линии в Дезенцано. Расположенн…
$2,92M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
GA-V001408. Таунхаус в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ центре города Сан-Мартино делла Батт…
$508 301
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
GH-DV3695. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
$396 124
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
In the beautiful lakeside of Desenzano del Garda, in a unique location served by all comfort…
$17,52M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bright head villa located in a residential area a stone's throw from the historic centre and…
$1,30M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
On the outskirts of Desenzano del Garda, within an allotment of important villas, it is poss…
$892 312
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Inserted within an allotment of important villas it is possible to realise "VILLA MONIGA", a…
$739 031
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
On the outskirts of Desenzano, in a strategic position and within an allotment of important …
$1,35M
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