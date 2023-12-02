Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bright head villa located in a residential area a stone's throw from the historic centre and…
€1,19M
per month
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 525 m²
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
€4,40M
per month
Villa 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
€1,41M
per month
Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
In an exclusive hilly area, convenient to all communication routes and services, we offer re…
€860,000
per month
Villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 210 m²
GA-V000909. Дом рустико в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в древней и характерно…
€280,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
GA-V000879. КРАСИВАЯ ВИЛЛА С ЧАСТНЫМ БАССЕЙНОМ В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенный в небольш…
€550,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
GA-V001067. Новая двухквартирная вилла в Desenzano del GardaВставленный в новом контексте в…
€599,000
per month
Villa 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
GA-V001210. ОТДЕЛЬНОСТОЯЩАЯ ВИЛЛА У ОЗЕРА С БОЛЬШИМ САДОМ. В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенны…
€650,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
GA-V001250. ЧАСТЬ ОСОБНЯКА С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ центральном и жилом район…
€338,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
GA-V001310. ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА С ПРЕКРАСНЫМ ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенны…
€1,10M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
GA-V001304. ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННАЯ ОДНОМЕСТНАЯ ВИЛЛА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAУдобно расположенный в …
€980,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
GA-V001322. Дизайнерская вилла с видом на озеро в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в муниц…
€1,90M
per month
Villa 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
GA-V001344. Эксклюзивный дом с видом на озеро и террасой в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенно…
€773,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
GA-V001408. Таунхаус в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ центре города Сан-Мартино делла Батт…
€435,000
per month
Villa 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 235 m²
GA-V001431. Вилла в стиле модерн в центре города Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВилла в стиле либерти…
€795,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
GH-DV3690. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
€379,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
GH-DV3695. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
€339,000
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
GH-230519. Вилла на первой линии в Дезенцано.Вилла на первой линии в Дезенцано. Расположенн…
€2,50M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
VB-090316-3. Озеро Гарда. Старинная редкая виллаРасположение: . Безусловно, одна из самых к…
€2,15M
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
ABI-1160A. Вилла в стиле Либерти на озере ГардаВилла в стиле Либерти с частным садовым участ…
€1,80M
per month
Villa 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 560 m²
ABI-1230А. Шикарная вилла на первой линии озера ГардаШикарная вилла на озере Гарда. Уникальн…
€12,00M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 580 m²
ABI-1246. Прекрасная вилла в Дезенцано Дель ГардаПрекрасная, просторная вилла в Дезенцано Де…
€1,65M
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
GH-DV3012. Большая вилла с видом на озеро в центре Дезенцано.Дезенцано дель Гарда, Великолеп…
€1,05M
per month
Villa 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
ABI-1263A. Вилла в Дезенцано дель Гарда с бассейном и частным садовым участкомВилла в Дезенц…
€1,40M
per month
Villa 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
GH-DV3691. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
€359,000
per month
Villa in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 280 m²
GH-240518. Новая вилла в самом крутом месте в Дезенцано Дель ГардаСтроящаяся вилла с панорам…
€2,20M
per month
Villa 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 994 m²
GH-PV001423. Вилла в Дезенцано дель ГардаЦена снижена до 6 800 000 € !!! Старая цена 8 500 0…
€6,80M
per month
Villa 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
GH-DV001434. Престижная вилла с частным причаломПрекрасная вилла в современном стиле на перв…
€8,00M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 200 m²
ABI-802N. Эксклюзивная 3-уровневая вилла с бассейном и прекрасным видом на озеро ГардаПрести…
€2,90M
per month
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
In the lush hills surrounding the famous town of Desenzano del Garda, "Villa Del Sogno" stan…
€680,000
per month
