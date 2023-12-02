UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Desenzano del Garda
Villas
Villas for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa
Clear all
36 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
3
200 m²
Bright head villa located in a residential area a stone's throw from the historic centre and…
€1,19M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10
4
525 m²
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
€4,40M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
2
224 m²
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
€1,41M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
3
210 m²
In an exclusive hilly area, convenient to all communication routes and services, we offer re…
€860,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
210 m²
GA-V000909. Дом рустико в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в древней и характерно…
€280,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
240 m²
GA-V000879. КРАСИВАЯ ВИЛЛА С ЧАСТНЫМ БАССЕЙНОМ В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенный в небольш…
€550,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
146 m²
GA-V001067. Новая двухквартирная вилла в Desenzano del GardaВставленный в новом контексте в…
€599,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5
240 m²
GA-V001210. ОТДЕЛЬНОСТОЯЩАЯ ВИЛЛА У ОЗЕРА С БОЛЬШИМ САДОМ. В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенны…
€650,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
137 m²
GA-V001250. ЧАСТЬ ОСОБНЯКА С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ центральном и жилом район…
€338,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
260 m²
GA-V001310. ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА С ПРЕКРАСНЫМ ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенны…
€1,10M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6
400 m²
GA-V001304. ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННАЯ ОДНОМЕСТНАЯ ВИЛЛА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAУдобно расположенный в …
€980,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
300 m²
GA-V001322. Дизайнерская вилла с видом на озеро в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в муниц…
€1,90M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3
131 m²
GA-V001344. Эксклюзивный дом с видом на озеро и террасой в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенно…
€773,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
160 m²
GA-V001408. Таунхаус в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ центре города Сан-Мартино делла Батт…
€435,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5
235 m²
GA-V001431. Вилла в стиле модерн в центре города Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВилла в стиле либерти…
€795,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
140 m²
GH-DV3690. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
€379,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
140 m²
GH-DV3695. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
€339,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
200 m²
GH-230519. Вилла на первой линии в Дезенцано.Вилла на первой линии в Дезенцано. Расположенн…
€2,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6
350 m²
VB-090316-3. Озеро Гарда. Старинная редкая виллаРасположение: . Безусловно, одна из самых к…
€2,15M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
200 m²
ABI-1160A. Вилла в стиле Либерти на озере ГардаВилла в стиле Либерти с частным садовым участ…
€1,80M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5
560 m²
ABI-1230А. Шикарная вилла на первой линии озера ГардаШикарная вилла на озере Гарда. Уникальн…
€12,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6
580 m²
ABI-1246. Прекрасная вилла в Дезенцано Дель ГардаПрекрасная, просторная вилла в Дезенцано Де…
€1,65M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
240 m²
GH-DV3012. Большая вилла с видом на озеро в центре Дезенцано.Дезенцано дель Гарда, Великолеп…
€1,05M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5
220 m²
ABI-1263A. Вилла в Дезенцано дель Гарда с бассейном и частным садовым участкомВилла в Дезенц…
€1,40M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
140 m²
GH-DV3691. Вилла с тремя спальнями, построенная по передовым технологиямВилла, построенная п…
€359,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
280 m²
GH-240518. Новая вилла в самом крутом месте в Дезенцано Дель ГардаСтроящаяся вилла с панорам…
€2,20M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5
994 m²
GH-PV001423. Вилла в Дезенцано дель ГардаЦена снижена до 6 800 000 € !!! Старая цена 8 500 0…
€6,80M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5
500 m²
GH-DV001434. Престижная вилла с частным причаломПрекрасная вилла в современном стиле на перв…
€8,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6
1 200 m²
ABI-802N. Эксклюзивная 3-уровневая вилла с бассейном и прекрасным видом на озеро ГардаПрести…
€2,90M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6
3
260 m²
In the lush hills surrounding the famous town of Desenzano del Garda, "Villa Del Sogno" stan…
€680,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL