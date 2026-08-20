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Villas for sale in Milan, Italy

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6 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 310 m²
OC-231015-1 . Роскошный дворянский дом построенный во вторую половину 17го векаРоскошный дв…
$5,22M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
FP-261015. Уникальный проект в самом центре МиланаВ самом центре Милана создан уникальный пр…
$2,23M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
FP-271115. Шикарное поместье в 60 км от МиланаШикарное поместье в 60 км от Милана, вилла 650…
$5,27M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 9 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 780 m²
The Longignan Residence is a historic house built in the seventeenth century and owned by th…
$2,20M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Historical villa in the prestigious quiet suburb of Milan. To the center of Milan - 30 km.  …
$2,17M
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Villa 50 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Villa 50 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 50
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 12
Area 6 000 m²
$5,47M
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