Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lerici
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Lerici, Italy

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Serra, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
KK-190317. Новая вилла модерн в Леричи. ЛигурияВ Леричи продается Вилла "Venere Azzurra" пос…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Serra, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
KK-280416-8. Вилла класса люкс, расположенная в городке в ЛеричиВилла класса люкс, расположе…
$6,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in La Serra, Italy
Villa
La Serra, Italy
Area 230 m²
KK-100317. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » ЛеричиВилла основная в 160квм + прилегающая …
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in La Serra, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
SIR-150515-2. Вилла с садом в городе Леричи Средиземноморский сад более 7000 кв. метров окру…
$8,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go