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Villas for sale in Calabria, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Part of Villa 8V in the Pizzo Beach Club residential complex & # 8212; Calabria. Comfortable…
$266,050
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
$231,232
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Properties features in Calabria, Italy

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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