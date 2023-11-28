Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Calabria, Italy

Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Calabria, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calabria, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Chic villa on the spacious and picturesque slopes of Zambrone! Villa in an exclusive complex…
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Part of Villa 8V in the Pizzo Beach Club residential complex & # 8212; Calabria. Comfortable…
€299,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
€465,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Staletti, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
The magnificent Villa Carito is located in Copanello, Calabria, surrounded by elite villas.…
€1,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Drapia, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Drapia, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
The villa in Calabria is located in the country area of Dzambrone town 7 km from Tropea, on …
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Residence Dei Fiori 2 is located in the picturesque town of Dzambrone on the coast of Costa…
€220,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Montauro, Italy
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Villa A14 are located in the residence of Serra di Mare, which is located in the town of Sta…
€165,000
