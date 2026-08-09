Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Marche, Italy

;
San Benedetto del Tronto
5
Civitanova Marche
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
Villa 40 rooms in Offida, Italy
Villa 40 rooms
Offida, Italy
Rooms 40
Area 1 000 m²
Villa on three levels of over 1,000 m2 with 40 rooms 9 bathrooms 13 bedrooms, high quality f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 770 m²
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
$4,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
$2,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monteprandone, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monteprandone, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
BG-AH05U . Красивая дом на холмах MonteprandoneКрасивый дом на холмах Monteprandone, в 10 км…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Senigallia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Senigallia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 078 m²
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
$3,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 14 rooms in Camerino, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 430 m²
Beautiful recently renovated villa with quality finishes in a panoramic position 1 km from t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sirolo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sirolo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
BG-HICONS20U . Вилла с видом на море, Нумана, МаркеПолностью отремонтированная вилла в 2007 …
$1,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Brecciarolo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Brecciarolo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 850 000 m²
BG-ABIV5201U . Старый дом в Марина-дель-ТронтоСтарый дом в Марина-дель-Тронто, 15 км от Альб…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 11 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 11 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 345 m²
Villa on three floors with six bedrooms, six bathrooms staggered two kitchens, two living ro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Tavullia, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
Tavullia, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
ARH-180220-4. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноЦена с…
$104,326
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Marotta, Italy
Villa
Marotta, Italy
Area 1 800 m²
BG-CC1100. Красивая вилла не далеко от Адриатического побережья и города МароттаИталия, реги…
$4,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 14 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 600 m²
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
$3,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 24 rooms in San Ginesio, Italy
Villa 24 rooms
San Ginesio, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 600 m²
Generously sized farmhouse on two levels with a courtyard of 8,600 m2 on which there is a ga…
$575,498
Leave a request
Villa 15 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 15 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 500 m²
Late 19th century villa with 2,000 m2 park with palm trees and tall trees. Three levels of 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 10 200 m²
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 16 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pesaro, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
BG-CC1089. Вилла с видом на Адриатическое мореВ Марке, Пезаро: в очень красивом, ландшафтном…
$2,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 30 rooms in Camerino, Italy
Villa 30 rooms
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 30
Area 1 400 m²
Reference number: N864 (R) Property name: Casa Ridente Location: In country Town/City…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castorano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castorano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
BG-V5101U. Древний епископский дворец в Колли-дель-ТронтоДревний епископский дворец в Колли-…
$2,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 19 rooms in Borgo Pintura, Italy
Villa 19 rooms
Borgo Pintura, Italy
Rooms 19
Area 760 m²
Villa newly built large park with panoramic location halfway between the center and the vall…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Marche, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go