Villas for sale in Marche, Italy

21 property total found
Villa 16 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Fano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Fano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 770 m²
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
€3,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Pesaro, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
BG-CC1089. Вилла с видом на Адриатическое мореВ Марке, Пезаро: в очень красивом, ландшафтном…
€1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Marotta, Italy
Villa
Marotta, Italy
Area 1 800 m²
BG-CC1100. Красивая вилла не далеко от Адриатического побережья и города МароттаИталия, реги…
€3,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Sirolo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Sirolo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
BG-HICONS20U . Вилла с видом на море, Нумана, МаркеПолностью отремонтированная вилла в 2007 …
€1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 10 200 m²
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Case di Coccia, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Case di Coccia, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 850 000 m²
BG-ABIV5201U . Старый дом в Марина-дель-ТронтоСтарый дом в Марина-дель-Тронто, 15 км от Альб…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
€1,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Monteprandone, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Monteprandone, Italy
Rooms 5
BG-AH05U . Красивая дом на холмах MonteprandoneКрасивый дом на холмах Monteprandone, в 10 км…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Castorano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Castorano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
BG-V5101U. Древний епископский дворец в Колли-дель-ТронтоДревний епископский дворец в Колли-…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Senigallia, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Senigallia, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 078 m²
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…
€275,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 rooms in Tavullia, Italy
Villa 2 rooms
Tavullia, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
ARH-180220-4. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноЦена с…
€89,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa with sea view in Marche, Italy
Villa with sea view
Marche, Italy
Italy Marche Prestigious modern villa An absolutely new prestigious villa near the walls of …
€5,00M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Pedaso, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Pedaso, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Villa with air conditioning, with internet, with heating in Ancona, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with internet, with heating
Ancona, Italy
Area 6 m²
The beautiful villa is located near Tolentino, Marque. The house is located in a quiet area,…
€3,95M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with garden, with heating, with private pool in Ancona, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms with garden, with heating, with private pool
Ancona, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Area 600 m²
Luxury villa is located in Treya, Marque. The house is just 30 minutes from the coast and cl…
€2,50M
Leave a request

