Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Abruzzo
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Abruzzo, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Campli, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Campli, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
EC-290119. Город Кампли, дом площадью 70 кв.мГород Кампли, предлагается на продажу дом площа…
€135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 3
EC-260119. Прекрасный отдельно стоящий домВ живописном районе недалеко от города читта сант-…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Francavilla al Mare, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Francavilla al Mare, Italy
Rooms 4
РО-171016. Прекрасная вилла Александра в самом сердце ИталииУникальное предложение на рынке …
€1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa with swimming pool in Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Villa with swimming pool
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Area 430 m²
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
EC-. Вилла в городе ПинетоВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км от моря, в жилом …
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Picciano, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Picciano, Italy
Rooms 3
IT-060718-3. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноДвухэта…
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Pianura Vomano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Pianura Vomano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
IT-060718. Эксклюзивная вилла с видом на море. Около г. АтриЭксклюзивная вилла с видом на мо…
€299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
ARH-180220-1. Палаццо в историческом центре города с чудесным видом на мореПалаццо в историч…
€700,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
IT-200618. Вилла в историческом центре города, с чудесным видом на мореПродается целый дом в…
€720,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa
Giulianova, Italy
Area 500 m²
BG-AH09U . Классическая вилла в GiulianovaЭлегантная вилла в классическом стиле, расположена…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Corropoli, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Corropoli, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
BG-V801 . Частная вилла в классическом стиле в Сан-ОмероЧастная вилла в классическом стиле, …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Villa Rosa, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Villa Rosa, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
BG-H112 . Частная вилла с садом, Альба-АдриатикаЧастная вилла на берегу моря в Альба Адриати…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
EC-. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла, площадью около …
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Mosciano Sant Angelo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Mosciano Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
IT-. Продается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квПродается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квадрат…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
EC-181219-6. Таунхаус в городе КоллекорвиноВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорви…
€215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
EC-181219-7. Вилла с прекрасным видом на мореВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км…
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 617 m²
ARH-060718-5. Дом с садом в средневековом городе с видом на горы и озероЦена снижена до 100 …
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
IT-060718-4. Продается вилла на озере di Bomba с большим участком землиABRUZZO  COLLEDEMEZZO…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
PO-040516. Великолепная вилла в Коллекорвино, Пескара, АбруццоВеликолепная вилла спроектиров…
€670,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
EC-181219-2. Таунхаус дуплекс в городе ДжульяноваВ самом престижном районе города Джульянова…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
EC-130218. Вилла в городе Пинето. Абруццо. ИталияПредлагаем на продажу дом в городе Пинето, …
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Pescara, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
EC-131. Продано! Вилла на холмах г. Пескара Вилла на продажу расположена в жилом престижном …
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
EC-129. Таунхаус в г. Коллекорвино В тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорвино, мы п…
€215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 200 m²
EC-77. Старинная Вилла в г. Джулиянова Предлагаемая недвижимость находится в городе Джулиян…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Silvi, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
EC-9. Таунхаус в г. Сильви-Марина В окружении зелени и в нескольких шагах от моря, предлагае…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 349 m²
ARH-180220. Вилла Атри с видом на море и горыЦена снижена до 299 000 евро Современный трехэ…
€299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
EC-. Дом недавно построен, в Торторето.Вилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью около 32…
€310,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
EC-181219-3. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100м2ТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛН…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
EC-181219-1. Дом недавней постройки, в ТорторетоВилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью…
€310,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Abruzzo, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir