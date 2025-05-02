Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Tropea, Italy

7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Villa in the beautiful Tropea near the sea ? A beautiful comfortable house in the historic c…
$398,432
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, we are looking for modern quality housing and a r…
$368,959
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
$1,24M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
The Giardino di Ulisse project is located in the unique city of Tropea on the Costa del Day.…
$272,899
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
$360,227
Villa in Tropea, Italy
Villa
Tropea, Italy
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality housing and a reliable…
$376,601
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tropea, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
The modern luxury villa in the Tropea Villa is located 300m from the sea, in the Tropea itse…
$1,20M
