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Villas for sale in Bordighera, Italy

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21 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
LH-3V16. Вилла под реконструкцию у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом центре одного из…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
KK-iv904. Вилла недавней постройки в БордигереВилла недавней постройки с бассейном с подогре…
$1,15M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
KK-3v02. Вилла класа люкс в БордигереВилла на 3 семьи, с видом на море, отделка класса Люкс …
$2,81M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 395 m²
LH-3V06. Новая вилла с бассейном у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераНа первом, панорамном хо…
$2,70M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
LH-3V63. Бордигера, вилла с великолепный видом на мореВ солнечном и тихом районе на склоне х…
$345,799
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
LH-5T12. Вилла в продаже в городе Бордигера. ЛигурияИсторическая недвижимость Италии, Лигури…
$303,600
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
KK-252. Элитная вилла с садом в БордигераВилла - замок, площадью около 300 кв. м, состоит из…
$2,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
KK-210219. Новая вилла с бассейном у моря в ИталииВилла с бассейном у моря в продаже в Итали…
$3,46M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
LH-3V51. Вилла на берегу моря в Италии - Лигурия, БордигераС превосходным видом на море, нед…
$4,69M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
LH-5V01. Продажа вилл-новостроек у моря в Италии, Лиурия, БордигераВ тихом и спокойном район…
$644,710
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 376 m²
KK-iv777. Вилла на первом холме города БордигераВ 5-ти минутах от морского побережья и центр…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
KK-IV643. Элитная квартира в городе БордигераВ нескольких метрах от моря и недалеко от центр…
$808,818
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
KK-020317-3. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 250квм + домик на въезде во…
$2,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
LH-3v97. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВсего в двух шагах от знаменитой …
$1,88M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
LH-3V39. Элитная недвижимость в Лигурии — историческая вилла в БордигереНа панорамной возвыш…
$17,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
LH-3v18. Вилла с видом на море в Бордигере, Лигурия, ИталияВ нескольких шагах от пляжей Борд…
$2,23M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 315 m²
LH-3v30. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ престижном, тихом и спокойном р…
$2,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 284 m²
KK-3v32. Вилла на продажу в Бордигере Вилла в Бордигере над улицей Via Romana , отделка кач…
$3,28M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
KK-V241. Вилла в Бордигере, недалеко от моряБордигера, недалеко от моря предлагаем виллу нов…
$1,16M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
KK-3ianV11. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 320квм в Бордигере в 3км на …
$2,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
LH-5V42. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия. БордигераНа возвышенности одного из холмов…
$879,150
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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