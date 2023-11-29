Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Bordighera, Italy

Villa 2 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
LH-5T12. Вилла в продаже в городе Бордигера. ЛигурияИсторическая недвижимость Италии, Лигури…
€259,000
Villa 5 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
LH-3V39. Элитная недвижимость в Лигурии — историческая вилла в БордигереНа панорамной возвыш…
€15,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 284 m²
KK-3v32. Вилла на продажу в Бордигере Вилла в Бордигере над улицей Via Romana , отделка кач…
€2,80M
Villa 5 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 320 m²
KK-020317-3. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 250квм + домик на въезде во…
€1,75M
Villa 5 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 376 m²
KK-iv777. Вилла на первом холме города БордигераВ 5-ти минутах от морского побережья и центр…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
KK-3ianV11. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 320квм в Бордигере в 3км на …
€1,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
KK-iv904. Вилла недавней постройки в БордигереВилла недавней постройки с бассейном с подогре…
€985,000
Villa 3 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
KK-3v02. Вилла класа люкс в БордигереВилла на 3 семьи, с видом на море, отделка класса Люкс …
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
KK-252. Элитная вилла с садом в БордигераВилла - замок, площадью около 300 кв. м, состоит из…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
LH-3V51. Вилла на берегу моря в Италии - Лигурия, БордигераС превосходным видом на море, нед…
€4,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 315 m²
LH-3v30. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ престижном, тихом и спокойном р…
€1,95M
Villa 5 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
LH-3v97. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВсего в двух шагах от знаменитой …
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 440 m²
LH-3v18. Вилла с видом на море в Бордигере, Лигурия, ИталияВ нескольких шагах от пляжей Борд…
€1,90M
Villa 2 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
KK-IV643. Элитная квартира в городе БордигераВ нескольких метрах от моря и недалеко от центр…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
KK-210219. Новая вилла с бассейном у моря в ИталииВилла с бассейном у моря в продаже в Итали…
€2,95M
Villa 5 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 395 m²
LH-3V06. Новая вилла с бассейном у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераНа первом, панорамном хо…
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
LH-3V16. Вилла под реконструкцию у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом центре одного из…
€1,50M
Villa 2 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
LH-3V63. Бордигера, вилла с великолепный видом на мореВ солнечном и тихом районе на склоне х…
€295,000
Villa 4 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
LH-5V42. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия. БордигераНа возвышенности одного из холмов…
€750,000
Villa 2 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
KK-V241. Вилла в Бордигере, недалеко от моряБордигера, недалеко от моря предлагаем виллу нов…
€990,000
Villa 3 room villa in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
LH-5V01. Продажа вилл-новостроек у моря в Италии, Лиурия, БордигераВ тихом и спокойном район…
€550,000
