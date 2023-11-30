Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in San Siro, Italy

Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in San Siro, Italy
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
In a unique position for its quiet, excellent sun exposure and splendid lake view, we offer …
€990,000
Villa 7 rooms in San Siro, Italy
Villa 7 rooms
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
An elegant single villa on the first hill of San Siro, a small town in the center of the lak…
€550,000
