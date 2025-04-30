Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Italy

35 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Policoro, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Policoro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Marinagri — luxury resort in Basilicata, is located near Polycoro, province of Matera, with …
$705,726
4 bedroom house in Pescara, Italy
4 bedroom house
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
House in collectorvino with earth and garden Cozy 3-HETAGENAGED DEMARACHAROSHOMENTISHENT…
$346,639
Villa in Terni, Italy
Villa
Terni, Italy
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa on the coast of the Tyrrhenian Sea in one of the most prestigious resorts in It…
$5,68M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 500 m²
A unique ancient villa in the resort town of Santa Marinella, near Rome, on the picturesque …
$3,10M
Villa in Terni, Italy
Villa
Terni, Italy
Area 330 m²
A separate house with exciting views of the sea and mountains is located in the picturesque …
$1,03M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 765 m²
Luxury detached villa for sale with sea view and 10,000 sqm plot in Cerveteri, close to the …
$2,27M
Villa in Tropea, Italy
Villa
Tropea, Italy
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality housing and a reliable…
$376,601
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sardinia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villa on the seashore with   Output   to two beaches. The main villa consists of a …
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale a two-storey villa in Calabria, a 3-minute drive from the snow-white azure beach ne…
$489,455
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrrh…
$335,789
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
$3,07M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Porto Rotondo, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Porto Rotondo, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 400 m²
Villa in Sardinia is located in Porto Rotondo, on Punta Lada Street with terrace and magnifi…
$2,96M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Under construction for the client.   Residence Dei Fiori is located in the picturesque town …
$218,319
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa in Sardinia is located in the Monticanalia Zone, a few minutes from Porto Chervo. …
$1,25M
2 bedroom house in Gavorrano, Italy
2 bedroom house
Gavorrano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
$130,783
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the cl…
$1,76M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pellestrina, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pellestrina, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Venice Lido is located just a few minutes from Venice, one of the most amazing and beautiful…
$1,68M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vallebona, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
$739,874
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pozzarello, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Exclusive luxury two-storey villa with beautiful panoramic views of the bay between Argentar…
$2,73M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 347 m²
$2,39M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Уютный дом в живописном Замброне! Каждый раз приезжая в этот город вы будете погружаться в а…
$391,938
Villa 7 bedrooms in Portofino, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Portofino, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vill…
$21,63M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lido di Noto, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lido di Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
$1,91M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
The residential complex consists of detached villas in Pizzo Calabro.  The complex is locate…
$349,311
Villa in Milan, Italy
Villa
Milan, Italy
Area 410 m²
Villa in the picturesque town of Baveno, on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Piedmont. This is…
$1,45M
Villa 2 bedrooms in La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
$266,355
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bianzano, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bianzano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
INDEPENDENT NEW VILLA, with a plot of 3000 m2, surrounded by greenery, with excellent lighti…
$314,743
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grosseto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
villa jenny a Cala piccola Villavmonte-arravity-bond-gestrio-bore-bloop-piccolo-piccolo,…
$2,27M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is located in the most beauti…
$371,143
Villa in Terni, Italy
Villa
Terni, Italy
Area 350 m²
The unique and exclusive independent villa of the beginning of the 20th century, located on …
$2,89M
