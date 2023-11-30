Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Lonato del Garda
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Lonato del Garda, Italy

23 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 210 m²
The modern and refined villa stands on a plot of about 1200sqm, in a residential area very c…
€1,20M
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
€1,85M
Villa 5 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
GA-V001120. Престижная вилла в LonatoУ ворот Дезенцано д / г в холмистой местности, в окруже…
€750,000
Villa 6 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
GA-V000493. Красивый прекрасно отреставрированный дом в LonatoПогруженный в зеленую сельску…
€790,000
Villa 4 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
GA-V001192. Террасный дом с частным садом в LonatoВ нескольких минутах ходьбы от центра Lona…
€260,000
Villa 6 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
GA-V001329. ВИЛЛА ВОЛЬФХАУС В ОКРУЖЕНИИ ЗЕЛЕНИ В LONATOРасположенный в красивом конкурсе, в …
€920,000
Villa 5 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 495 m²
GA-V001321. ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА С ОБЩИМ ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В LONATOРасположенный в муниципалитете…
€1,90M
Villa 4 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
GA-V001405. Новая разработка эксклюзивных вилл в Лонато-дель-ГардаНедалеко от центра город…
€369,000
Villa 4 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
GA-V001396. Новая современная вилла в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе в окружении зе…
€329,000
Villa 4 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
GA-V001399. Вилла в продаже в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом холмистом жилом районе Лонато дель Г…
€359,000
Villa 4 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
GA-V001307. Дизайнерская вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенны…
€1,10M
Villa 6 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
GH-PV000836. Шикарная вилла с великолепным видомПаденге суль Гарда, великолепная вилла с фан…
€2,30M
Villa 5 rooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
ABI-1170А. Красивая, отдельностоящая вилла с видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая вилла с бассейном,…
€1,60M
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Inserted within an allotment of important villas, it is possible to realise "VILLA SALO'", a…
€775,000
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Inserted within an allotment of important villas it is possible to realise "VILLA MONIGA", a…
€675,000
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
On the outskirts of Desenzano, in a strategic position and within an allotment of important …
€1,23M
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
On the outskirts of Desenzano del Garda, within an allotment of important villas, it is poss…
€815,000
Villa 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
In Padenghe sul Garda, in a very central area, with lake view, Garda Haus offers an excellen…
€2,50M
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
In Lonato, in a hamlet adjacent to Desenzano, surrounded by greenery we offer newly built de…
€870,000
Villa 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
In Lonato del Garda, in a quiet area convenient to all services and the main roads, we offer…
€459,000
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet and convenient location and in the main communication routes, w…
€419,000
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet and convenient location and in the main communication routes, w…
€459,000
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 684 m²
Located in the middle of the sweet hills surrounding quiet, but fancy Padenghe, close to all…
€3,50M
