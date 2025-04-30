Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Italy

Tuscany
58
Florence
11
Milan
4
Sardinia
41
35 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Policoro, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Policoro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Marinagri — luxury resort in Basilicata, is located near Polycoro, province of Matera, with …
$705,726
Villa 6 bedrooms in Brienno, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Brienno, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Explore this stunning luxury villa, fully renovated in 2024, located in one of the gems of L…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the la…
$853,701
Villa 9 bedrooms in Citta di Castello, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Citta di Castello, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 070 m²
$3,41M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
* Seven magnificent villas on the slopes of Zambron, 500m from the sea * Located on the Coas…
$245,609
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale a two-storey villa in Calabria, a 3-minute drive from the snow-white azure beach ne…
$489,455
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrrh…
$335,789
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
$3,07M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Porto Rotondo, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Porto Rotondo, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 400 m²
Villa in Sardinia is located in Porto Rotondo, on Punta Lada Street with terrace and magnifi…
$2,96M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa in Sardinia is located in the Monticanalia Zone, a few minutes from Porto Chervo. …
$1,25M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Costa, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Costa, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 781 m²
Number of floors 4
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pettenasco, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 689 m²
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The vi…
$4,38M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the cl…
$1,76M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
На панорамной возвышенности, в курортной зоне Кастрокаро-Терме, провинции Форли-Чезена, в ре…
$2,85M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Vassena, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Vassena, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This magnificent luxury villa for sale is located in Lombardy, right on the shores of Lake C…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining room…
$1,71M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Giustina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Giustina, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
For sale villa in the area of Rimini. The total area of the villa is 350 sq.m., the territor…
$1,02M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vallebona, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
$739,874
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pozzarello, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Exclusive luxury two-storey villa with beautiful panoramic views of the bay between Argentar…
$2,73M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Ghiffa, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Ghiffa, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 850 m²
Вилла в Гиффа расположена в регионе Пьемонт, в превосходной позиции и с прекрасным панорамны…
$10,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 347 m²
$2,39M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Portofino, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Portofino, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vill…
$21,63M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lido di Noto, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lido di Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
$1,91M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
$227,540
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lazise, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
A villa in Veneto is offered for sale, which has partial views of Lake Garda. The villa is l…
$1,01M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Colonno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
$1,40M
Villa 2 bedrooms in La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
$266,355
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is located in the most beauti…
$371,143
Villa 5 bedrooms in Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villa in Lazio located in Campanano di Roma near Lake Bracchano. On the territory of the vil…
$1,05M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Staletti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
The magnificent Villa Carito is located in Copanello, Calabria, surrounded by elite villas. …
$1,71M
