Villas for sale in Sanremo, Italy
Villa
Clear all
31 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
4
141 m²
LH-2V40. Вилла в продаже в Сан-PемоДом с видом на море в продаже в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, Итали…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
5
216 m²
KK-2V15. Вилла с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВ престижном резиденциальном район…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
4
600 m²
DH-689. Вилла в Сан-Ремо. Лигурия. ИталияСрочная продажа виллы в Сан-Ремо. Находится на перв…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
6
400 m²
VB-Lig1. Уникальная каменная вилла в Сан-РемоРасположена в 1,5 км от пляжа и центра Сан-Ремо…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
6
330 m²
AL-105. Историческая вилла в Сан-РемоИсторическая вилла в городе Сан-Ремо, всего в 100 метра…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
4
300 m²
KK-020317-5. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » Сан-PемоВилла 300квм на 3-х уровнях, окру…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
4
207 m²
LH-2V02. Вилла в СанремоНа одном из панорамных холмов города известного итальянского курорта…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
5
200 m²
KK-VMA99. Санремо, вилла с видом на мореЗона Сан Лоренцо, недалеко от центра и в 2,5 км от м…
€990,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
5
300 m²
KK-VBU9. Современная вилла новой постройки с видом на море в Сан-РемоВилла современная новой…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
4
360 m²
KK-280416-2. Вилла на продажу в городе Сан-РемоНовая вилла в Санремо,построенная 8 лет назад…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
6
340 m²
LH-2V17. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВ одном из наиболее престижных рай…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
300 m²
KK-6720RV88304. Вилла с видом на море в Сан-ремоВилла с видом на море, продаваемая неокончен…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
3
280 m²
KK-V274. Очаровательная новая вилла в стиле прованс в Сан-РемоОчаровательная новая вилла в с…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
3
600 m²
KK-218. Роскошная трехуровневая вилла 600квм в 250 метрах от моряРоскошная трехуровневая вил…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
6
2 200 m²
KK-2V36. Уникальная историчекая вилла в Сан РемоВ столице Итальянской Ривьеры, знаменитом ку…
€6,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
450 m²
LH-2V30. Вилла у моря в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВсего в 50-ти метрах от нового порта - Порт…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
6
290 m²
LH-2V07. Вилла у моря в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВсего в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжей…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
5
300 m²
LH-2v05. Вилла в Италии, Лигурия - вилла на море в Сан-РемоВсего в 30 м от знаменитой велоси…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
3
450 m²
LD-AV215. Большая вилла в лигурийском стилеБольшая панорамная вилла в типичном лигурийском с…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
360 m²
KK-2V23. Новая Вилла в Сан-РемоВилла в 2 км на авто от пляжа в продаже в Сан-Ремо имеет три …
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
5
180 m²
PO-270317. Элитная вилла в Сан-Ремо. ИталияВилла находиться в элитном районе, общая площадь …
€1,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
350 m²
KK-321. Двухуровневая вилла 350м2, в хорошем состоянииПродается двухуровневая вилла 350 кв м…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
6
500 m²
KK-280416-1. Вилла с потрясающем видом на море и город СанремоВилла «Аврора» выполнена в нео…
€6,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
6
1 150 m²
LH-2V87. Купить виллу в Сан-Ремо - уникальная историческая вилла в Сан-РемоСразу за набереж…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
5
300 m²
LH-2V06. Вилла с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВилла расположена всего в 700 метр…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
5
300 m²
KK-V265. Вилла в Сан-Ремо в резиденциальном районеСан-Ремо в резиденциальном районе, недалек…
€990,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
6
500 m²
FP-T807. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » Сан-PемоВилла «Аврора» выполнена в неоклассиче…
€5,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sanremo, Italy
4
5
347 m²
Share with friends
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Sanremo, Italy
500 m²
Beautiful villa with sea view located 50 m from the sea in San Remo, Liguria Villa furnishe…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Sanremo, Italy
The beautiful villa, overlooking the sea, is located 10 minutes from Alassio, 30 minutes fro…
€2,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
