  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Sanremo
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Sanremo, Italy

31 property total found
Villa 4 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
LH-2V40. Вилла в продаже в Сан-PемоДом с видом на море в продаже в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, Итали…
€300,000
Villa 5 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 216 m²
KK-2V15. Вилла с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВ престижном резиденциальном район…
€580,000
Villa 4 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
DH-689. Вилла в Сан-Ремо. Лигурия. ИталияСрочная продажа виллы в Сан-Ремо. Находится на перв…
€3,50M
Villa 6 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
VB-Lig1. Уникальная каменная вилла в Сан-РемоРасположена в 1,5 км от пляжа и центра Сан-Ремо…
€1,60M
Villa 6 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 330 m²
AL-105. Историческая вилла в Сан-РемоИсторическая вилла в городе Сан-Ремо, всего в 100 метра…
€2,00M
Villa 4 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
KK-020317-5. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » Сан-PемоВилла 300квм на 3-х уровнях, окру…
€1,50M
Villa 4 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 207 m²
LH-2V02. Вилла в СанремоНа одном из панорамных холмов города известного итальянского курорта…
€470,000
Villa 5 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
KK-VMA99. Санремо, вилла с видом на мореЗона Сан Лоренцо, недалеко от центра и в 2,5 км от м…
€990,000
Villa 5 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
KK-VBU9. Современная вилла новой постройки с видом на море в Сан-РемоВилла современная новой…
€900,000
Villa 4 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 360 m²
KK-280416-2. Вилла на продажу в городе Сан-РемоНовая вилла в Санремо,построенная 8 лет назад…
€2,50M
Villa 6 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
LH-2V17. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВ одном из наиболее престижных рай…
€1,25M
Villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
Area 300 m²
KK-6720RV88304. Вилла с видом на море в Сан-ремоВилла с видом на море, продаваемая неокончен…
€1,50M
Villa 3 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 280 m²
KK-V274. Очаровательная новая вилла в стиле прованс в Сан-РемоОчаровательная новая вилла в с…
€2,10M
Villa 3 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 600 m²
KK-218. Роскошная трехуровневая вилла 600квм в 250 метрах от моряРоскошная трехуровневая вил…
€3,50M
Villa 6 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 200 m²
KK-2V36. Уникальная историчекая вилла в Сан РемоВ столице Итальянской Ривьеры, знаменитом ку…
€6,30M
Villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
Area 450 m²
LH-2V30. Вилла у моря в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВсего в 50-ти метрах от нового порта - Порт…
€2,00M
Villa 6 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
LH-2V07. Вилла у моря в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВсего в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжей…
€2,00M
Villa 5 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
LH-2v05. Вилла в Италии, Лигурия - вилла на море в Сан-РемоВсего в 30 м от знаменитой велоси…
€1,40M
Villa 3 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 450 m²
LD-AV215. Большая вилла в лигурийском стилеБольшая панорамная вилла в типичном лигурийском с…
€1,10M
Villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
Area 360 m²
KK-2V23. Новая Вилла в Сан-РемоВилла в 2 км на авто от пляжа в продаже в Сан-Ремо имеет три …
€550,000
Villa 5 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
PO-270317. Элитная вилла в Сан-Ремо. ИталияВилла находиться в элитном районе, общая площадь …
€1,55M
Villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
Area 350 m²
KK-321. Двухуровневая вилла 350м2, в хорошем состоянииПродается двухуровневая вилла 350 кв м…
€1,40M
Villa 6 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
KK-280416-1. Вилла с потрясающем видом на море и город СанремоВилла «Аврора» выполнена в нео…
€6,00M
Villa 6 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 150 m²
LH-2V87. Купить виллу в Сан-Ремо - уникальная историческая вилла в Сан-РемоСразу за набереж…
€4,50M
Villa 5 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
LH-2V06. Вилла с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВилла расположена всего в 700 метр…
€1,50M
Villa 5 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
KK-V265. Вилла в Сан-Ремо в резиденциальном районеСан-Ремо в резиденциальном районе, недалек…
€990,000
Villa 6 rooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
FP-T807. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » Сан-PемоВилла «Аврора» выполнена в неоклассиче…
€5,90M
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 347 m²
€2,10M
Villa with furniture, with garage, with garden in Sanremo, Italy
Villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Sanremo, Italy
Area 500 m²
Beautiful villa with sea view located 50 m from the sea in San Remo, Liguria Villa furnishe…
€3,50M
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Sanremo, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Sanremo, Italy
The beautiful villa, overlooking the sea, is located 10 minutes from Alassio, 30 minutes fro…
€2,18M
