Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. San Benedetto del Tronto
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 16 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
€3,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
€1,65M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…
€275,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir