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Hotels for sale in Italy

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Tuscany
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4
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39 properties total found
Hotel in Giuliano Teatino, Italy
Hotel
Giuliano Teatino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
SN-201216. Auction! Hotel 4 stars, Adriatic CoastAdriatic coast. In the very center of the r…
$3,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Hotel in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Hotel
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
TIV-00885.00002. Cozy hotel 4 * off the coast of Tuscany4 * hotel in a very quiet area of th…
$12,89M
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Hotel in Pesaro, Italy
Hotel
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 115
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
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Hotel in Noventa di Piave, Italy
Hotel
Noventa di Piave, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-2. Отель 3 * в Новента-ди-ПьявеПродается 3 * Отель, расположен в Noventa di Piave,…
$8,21M
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Hotel 600 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 600 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 600 m²
Accommodation facility consisting of 18 rooms, restaurant kitchen, ancillary rooms, parking …
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Gradara, Italy
Hotel 2 000 m²
Gradara, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
BG-181115. Unique historical site, hotel in GradaraCharacteristics of the complex, the total…
$3,52M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 800 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 800 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 800 m²
Farmhouse restored and used as a farmhouse with six rooms all with bath room restaurant kitc…
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Hotel 850 m² in Albano Laziale, Italy
Hotel 850 m²
Albano Laziale, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 850 m²
IT-170418. Hotel with private beach, on the shore of Lake AlbanoThe hotel with a private bea…
$2,34M
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Hotel 6 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 6 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 45
Area 6 000 m²
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
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Hotel 340 m² in Laglio, Italy
Hotel 340 m²
Laglio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
IT-300418. Продано! Отель на озере Комо в ЛальоПродается небольшой отель  на озере Комо, Лал…
$3,99M
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Hotel 2 200 m² in Alba Adriatica, Italy
Hotel 2 200 m²
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 50
Area 2 200 m²
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
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Hotel 912 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 912 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 912 m²
IT-210518-2. Hotel in the centre of RomeIn the historic district of Rome, near the Colosseum…
$5,27M
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Hotel 600 m² in Italy
Hotel 600 m²
Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
SG-ALG_SI_108. Hotel 4 * with swimming pool a few kilometers from SienaProvince: Siena Type …
$1,99M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Italy
Hotel 1 000 m²
Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
AS-130215. Hotel 3* in MilanThe hotel is located in a 19th century building in the style of …
$9,38M
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Hotel 1 050 m² in Livorno, Italy
Hotel 1 050 m²
Livorno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 050 m²
LD-1184. In Livorno put up for sale luxury hotelThe mansion in the style of Liberty, built i…
$5,86M
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Hotel 500 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 500 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Beautiful fully renovated farmhouse used as a farmhouse with 5.0 hectares of land in the rol…
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Hotel 450 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 450 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 22
Area 450 m²
Farmhouse in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Restaurant 120 sqm Ceremonial hall 24…
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Hotel 900 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 900 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 900 m²
IT-210518. Hotel in the centre of RomeIn the center of one of the most famous districts of R…
$4,16M
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Hotel in Venice, Italy
Hotel
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-6. Venice. Hotel - boutique 4 *For sale 4-star hotel - boutique, category lusso. I…
$15,82M
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Hotel 350 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 350 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 350 m²
Accommodation B & B with seven rooms, all with bath, reception, lounge, ancillary rooms From…
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Hotel 2 225 m² in Florence, Italy
Hotel 2 225 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 225 m²
LD-1227. Luxury hotel complex in the vicinity of FlorenceThis luxury hotel is located near F…
$15,24M
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Hotel 600 m² in Borgo Pintura, Italy
Hotel 600 m²
Borgo Pintura, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 600 m²
Reference number: N1485 Property name: Casa Mistica Location: In country Town/City: …
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Porto Recanati, Italy
Hotel 3 000 m²
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 55
Area 3 000 m²
38-room hotel with two restaurant stairs and 5000 square meters of area for parking Two buil…
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Hotel 700 m² in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 700 m²
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 700 m²
Sea view farmhouse on two levels for over 700 m2. Restaurant area kitchen services and sixte…
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 3 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Complex consisting of hotel with 16 rooms and garage, indoor ballroom of 1,200 m2, outdoor b…
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Hotel 950 m² in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Hotel 950 m²
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 950 m²
LD-1305. In Castiglioncello for sale luxury hotelAn exclusive hotel by the sea in Castiglion…
$5,86M
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Hotel in Mestre, Italy
Hotel
Mestre, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается  4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых 8 но…
$12,31M
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Hotel 550 m² in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 550 m²
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
The building is on three levels for about 550 square meters with apartments, one-room cellar…
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Giulianova, Italy
Hotel 3 000 m²
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 3 000 m²
IT-070720. Hotel on first line 3*In the central area of Julianova Lido, a three-star six-sto…
$3,75M
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Hotel in Venice, Italy
Hotel
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-3. Hotel 3 * in VeniceHotel 3* is a 5-minute walk from Piazza San Marco. It has 22…
$8,79M
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