  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Italy

Lazio
12
Lombardy
9
Terni
9
Umbria
9
Rome
7
Tuscany
7
Abruzzo
6
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
6
Hotel in Terni, Italy
Hotel
Terni, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Complex consisting of hotel with 16 rooms and garage, indoor ballroom of 1,200 m2, outdoor b…
Price on request
Hotel 115 rooms in Pesaro, Italy
Hotel 115 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 115
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Price on request
Hotel 35 rooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 35 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 35
Area 1 000 m²
Former hotel on five levels to be recovered to be transformed into apartments. Optimal locat…
€420,000
Hotel 50 rooms in Colonnella, Italy
Hotel 50 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 50
Area 2 200 m²
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
Price on request
Hotel 45 rooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 45 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 45
Area 6 000 m²
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
Price on request
Hotel 22 rooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 22
Area 450 m²
Farmhouse in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Restaurant 120 sqm Ceremonial hall 24…
Price on request
Hotel 24 rooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 24 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 600 m²
Accommodation facility consisting of 18 rooms, restaurant kitchen, ancillary rooms, parking …
Price on request
Hotel in Como, Italy
Hotel
Como, Italy
VB-11033RB. Апарт-отель BellinzonaАпарт-отель на границе со Швейцарией с доходностью 8,75% …
€320,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms in La Favorita, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
La Favorita, Italy
Rooms 6
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается  4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых 8 но…
€10,50M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
IT-200618-3. Отель 3 * в ВенецииПродается Отель 3 * расположен в 5 минутах ходьбы от площади…
€7,50M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Noventa di Piave, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Noventa di Piave, Italy
Rooms 6
IT-200618-2. Отель 3 * в Новента-ди-ПьявеПродается 3 * Отель, расположен в Noventa di Piave,…
€7,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Pescosolido, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Pescosolido, Italy
Rooms 6
IT-200618-1. Усадьба-гостиница в ПескосолидоПродается усадьба-гостиница с парком площадью 32…
€5,50M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Castiglioncello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 950 m²
LD-1305. В Кастильончелло продается отель класса люксЭксклюзивный отель у моря в Кастильонч…
€5,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 225 m²
LD-1227. Отельный комплекс класса люкс в окрестностях ФлоренцииЭтот роскошный отель находит…
€13,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Livorno, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Livorno, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
LD-1184. В Ливорно выставлен на продажу отель класса люксОсобняк в стиле либерти, построенн…
€5,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
SG-ALG_SI_108. Отель 4 * с бассейном в нескольких километрах от СиеныПровинция:Сиена Тип нед…
€1,70M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 600 m²
NZ-011215-3. Отель, зона Сорренто-АмальфиОтель (зона Сорренто-Амальфи) Комплекс расположен н…
€18,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Gradara, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Gradara, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
BG-181115. Уникальный исторический объект, отель в ГрадараХарактеристики комплекса, общая пл…
€3,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Latina, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Latina, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 768 m²
PO-150118. Предлагается к продаже действующий отель Сант Антонио ТермеОтель расположен в Ита…
€1,70M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
IT-210518. ОТЕЛЬ В ЦЕНТРЕ РИМАВ центре одного из самых известных районов Рима, выставлено на…
€3,55M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 912 m²
IT-210518-2. ОТЕЛЬ В ЦЕНТРЕ РИМАВ историческом районе Рима, недалеко от Колизея и площади Ве…
€4,50M
Hotel in Menaggio, Italy
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
Area 3 200 m²
VB-070415-24. Уникальный гостиничный комплекс на озере Комо в городе МенаджоВыгодные инвести…
€7,50M
Hotel in Menaggio, Italy
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
Area 8 200 m²
VB-070415-21. Великолепная резиденция гостиничного типа в МенаджоВеликолепная резиденция гос…
€11,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Tollo, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Tollo, Italy
Rooms 6
SN-201216. Аукцион! Отель 4 звезды, Побережье АдриатикиПобережье Адриатики. В самом центре к…
€2,65M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 3 000 m²
IT-070720. Отель на первой лин­ии 3*В  центральном районе Джулианова Лидо, в продаже трехзве…
€3,20M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
IT-200618-5. Венеция. Отель 3 *Продается 3 * Отель, Venezia, alla Ca'Doro, полностью отремон…
€11,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
AS-130215. Отель 3* в МиланеОтель расположился в здании постройки 19 века в стиле Либерти в…
€8,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Castiglioncello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
Rooms 6
VB-050318-1. Вилла в Тоскане, Италия Эксклюзивная историческая вилла расположена в Тоскане…
€9,40M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
IT-220219. Отель 3* 800 кв.мВ самом сердце Рима, в элегантной вилле начала двадцатого века и…
€3,50M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Pavona, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Pavona, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 850 m²
IT-170418. Отель с частным пляжем, на берегу озера АльбаноОтель с частным пляжем на берегу о…
€2,00M
