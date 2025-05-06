Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Liguria, Italy

Sanremo
26
Bordighera
17
Imperia
14
Alassio
8
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
132 properties total found
Villa in Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa
Ospedaletti, Italy
Area 300 m²
KK-190816. Оспедалети вилла с панорамным видом на мореОспедалети, в 2 км от моря, предлагаем…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 284 m²
KK-3v32. Вилла на продажу в Бордигере Вилла в Бордигере над улицей Via Romana , отделка кач…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
FP-T807. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » Сан-PемоВилла «Аврора» выполнена в неоклассиче…
$6,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Recco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Recco, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
Majestic villa facing the sea in Recco and Camogli, magnificent villa to renovate with a lar…
$3,15M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
LH-1v06. Прекрасная вилла в Оспедалетти (Лигурия)в 1,5 км на авто от моря в тихой резиденциа…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 600 m²
DH-689. Вилла в Сан-Ремо. Лигурия. ИталияСрочная продажа виллы в Сан-Ремо. Находится на перв…
$3,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cipressa, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cipressa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
KK-6V98. Большая вилла с видом на море в ИталииВ жилой зоне Чипресса - района главного прови…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
KK-2V15. Вилла с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВ престижном резиденциальном район…
$632,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
LH-2V02. Вилла в СанремоНа одном из панорамных холмов города известного итальянского курорта…
$512,216
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
LH-1V17. Дом с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ центральной части очаровательно…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cisano sul Neva, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cisano sul Neva, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
AS-170215 . Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико"Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико" в вел…
$3,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 280 m²
KK-V274. Очаровательная новая вилла в стиле прованс в Сан-РемоОчаровательная новая вилла в с…
$2,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
LH-2v05. Вилла в Италии, Лигурия - вилла на море в Сан-РемоВсего в 30 м от знаменитой велоси…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 227 m²
AS-VA-232. Вилла с бассейном в Империи, ЛигурияВилла с бассейном имеет площадь 227 кв.м. и с…
$675,690
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Diano Marina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Diano Marina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
KK-W-02GTYJ. Вилла с бассейном и видом на залив в 1,6км на авто от пляжа Диано МаринаПлощадь…
$642,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vallebona, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
$733,504
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
LH-1T70. Таунхаус в продаже в ОспедалеттиКупить таунхаус с террасой и видом на море в Италии…
$261,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
LH-5T12. Вилла в продаже в городе Бордигера. ЛигурияИсторическая недвижимость Италии, Лигури…
$282,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Borgo SantAgata, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Borgo SantAgata, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 152 m²
KK-6V14. Вилла в тихом, спокойном, резиденциальном районе города ИмперияВ тихом, спокойном, …
$708,384
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Latte, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Latte, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 350 m²
KK-5V07. Вилла на продажу в Латте-ВентимильяВилла 350квм между Гримальди (граница с Францией…
$3,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
LH-3V16. Вилла под реконструкцию у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом центре одного из…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
LH-1V04. Ннедвижимость в Италии, Лигурия - новая вилла с видом на море в ОспедалеттиНа возвы…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
LH-3V63. Бордигера, вилла с великолепный видом на мореВ солнечном и тихом районе на склоне х…
$321,498
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bergeggi, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bergeggi, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 390 m²
KK-280416-13. Вилла на продажу в Берджежжи ЛигурияВилла в Берджежжи в паре километрах от пля…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa
Sanremo, Italy
Area 360 m²
KK-2V23. Новая Вилла в Сан-РемоВилла в 2 км на авто от пляжа в продаже в Сан-Ремо имеет три …
$599,402
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 200 m²
KK-2V36. Уникальная историчекая вилла в Сан РемоВ столице Итальянской Ривьеры, знаменитом ку…
$6,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
LH-2V17. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВ одном из наиболее престижных рай…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Civezza, Italy
Villa
Civezza, Italy
Area 190 m²
AS-VA-311. Врекрасная вилла с бассейном и панорамным видомВилла Мартина — прекрасная вилла с…
$632,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
LH-5V42. Вилла с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия. БордигераНа возвышенности одного из холмов…
$817,367
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Serra, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
KK-280416-8. Вилла класса люкс, расположенная в городке в ЛеричиВилла класса люкс, расположе…
$5,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Liguria, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go