Castles for sale in Italy

Castle in Milan, Italy
Castle
Milan, Italy
Area 38 000 m²
& nbsp; A network of six four-star hotels throughout Italy. Six 4 **** S-star hotels in one…
€200,00M
Castle 13 bathrooms with yard in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Castle 13 bathrooms with yard
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Bathrooms count 13
Area 2 500 m²
Castle XII in, located in the mountains, near Lake Garda. The only castle in the area of the…
Price on request
Castle with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Siena, Italy
Castle with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Siena, Italy
Area 1 140 m²
The beautiful castle is located in Siena, Tuscany. A distinctive feature of the castle is, t…
€2,50M
Castle with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Roma Capitale, Italy
Castle with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Roma Capitale, Italy
Area 30 m²
The luxury castle, converted to a hotel, is only 15 km away from the centre of Rome, Lazio …
€24,00M
Castle with air conditioning, with garden, with heating in Asti, Italy
Castle with air conditioning, with garden, with heating
Asti, Italy
The chic castle is located in the small town of Lang, Piedmont. This unique structure dates …
€2,90M
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Greve in Chianti, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 400 m²
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…
€18,00M
