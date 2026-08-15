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Castles for sale in Italy

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3 properties total found
Castle in Milan, Italy
Castle
Milan, Italy
Area 38 000 m²
A network of six four-star hotels throughout Italy. Six 4 **** S-star hotels in one   are p…
$197,95M
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Castle 9 bedrooms in Alessandria, Italy
Castle 9 bedrooms
Alessandria, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 700 m²
The castle is located in the province of Alessandria in a medieval settlement on the hills b…
$2,27M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Ferrandina, Italy
Castle 7 bedrooms
Ferrandina, Italy
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 5
Wonderful Villa with panoramic countryside views, with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Project …
$3,26M
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