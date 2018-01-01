Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Short-term rental

Short-term rental residential properties in Italy

2 properties total found
3 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Cugnana Verde, Italy
3 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Cugnana Verde, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
On Marinella Beach, white silky granite sand and cliffs of an unusual shape. Only 20 minutes…
€300
per night
Leave a request
6 room villa with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Porto Cervo, Italy
6 room villa with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Kala Jirgolu – is a bay 20 km south of Olbia, facing the island of Tavolara, exactly in the …
€2,500
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir