Commercial real estate in Italy

264 properties total found
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Doppio Ingresso, with Canna Fumaria, with road in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Doppio Ingresso, with Canna Fumaria, with road
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 1 566 m²
The historic building in the centre of Polpenazze del Garda is an ideal solution for those w…
€1,95M
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio in Gallipoli, Italy
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio
Gallipoli, Italy
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 8
Area 735 m²
We offer you fascinating historic building located in the heart of the old city, dating back…
€2,80M
Commercial 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente in Nardo, Italy
Commercial 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente
Nardo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
3 independent solutions in the historic center of Nardò recently renovated: 2 of which are o…
€350,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Gallipoli, Italy
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gallipoli, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
We present a charming historic building dating back to 1600, located in the heart of the old…
€790,000
Shop 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Predazzo, Italy
Shop 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Predazzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
This is a pizzeria restaurant located in the center of Predazzo, in the heart of the Dolomit…
€598,000
Commercial real estate in Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Borgo surrounded by nature with 4.80 hectares of land with an ancient olive grove and fruit …
Price on request
Hotel in Terni, Italy
Hotel
Terni, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Complex consisting of hotel with 16 rooms and garage, indoor ballroom of 1,200 m2, outdoor b…
Price on request
Hotel 115 rooms in Pesaro, Italy
Hotel 115 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 115
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Price on request
Hotel 35 rooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 35 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 35
Area 1 000 m²
Former hotel on five levels to be recovered to be transformed into apartments. Optimal locat…
€420,000
Commercial in Foligno, Italy
Commercial
Foligno, Italy
Area 2 500 m²
Commercial property of 2,500 m2 fully rented (refurbished property) in an extremely interest…
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Gallipoli, Italy
Commercial real estate
Gallipoli, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 600 m²
Fascinating historical palace of 600 sqm built in 1900 in the heart of Gallipoli. The palace…
€1,50M
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 2 500 m²
Recently built shed of approximately 2,500 m2 on two levels (first floor for offices). Large…
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 5 000 m²
Warehouse of approximately 4,700 m2 with 1,300 m2 of offices Terrace of 3,470 m2. Court of …
Price on request
Commercial in Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
Area 2 000 000 m²
Farm of 200.00 hectares in medium and gentle hills with lakes and clay soil. Several farmhou…
Price on request
Commercial in Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
Area 1 000 000 m²
Company of 100.00 hectares with ponds. Clay-type soil. Several cottages and businesses insis…
Price on request
Hotel 50 rooms in Colonnella, Italy
Hotel 50 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 50
Area 2 200 m²
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 1 900 m²
Industrial warehouse of 1,900 m2 in good condition located in the industrial area (partly rented)
Price on request
Hotel 45 rooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 45 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 45
Area 6 000 m²
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
Price on request
Manufacture in Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
Area 21 000 m²
Housing development consists of seven lots with a SUL (gross floor area) of 16,000 sqm Well …
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 1 674 m²
Unfinished structure composed of three blocks of reinforced concrete on three levels (possib…
Price on request
Commercial in Citta di Castello, Italy
Commercial
Citta di Castello, Italy
Area 3 600 000 m²
360,000-hectare farm with a forest and pastoral vocation, largely fenced. Well maintained in…
Price on request
Commercial in San Giovanni Teatino, Italy
Commercial
San Giovanni Teatino, Italy
Area 600 m²
A few km from the sea, this pretty little hamlet consists of three farmhouses to be complete…
Price on request
Commercial in Teramo, Italy
Commercial
Teramo, Italy
Area 500 m²
Commercial space of 500 sq m on the first floor with lift and freight elevator Warehouse on …
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 700 m²
Workshop on several levels with housing Basement with laboratory of 240 sqm Ground floor wit…
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 3 500 000 m²
Company of 350.00 hectares of arable land and vineyards Large farmhouse, a farmhouse, severa…
Price on request
Hotel 22 rooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 22
Area 450 m²
Farmhouse in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Restaurant 120 sqm Ceremonial hall 24…
Price on request
Manufacture in Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
Area 5 000 m²
Building plot with wide road in front of the target Receptive-Commercial-Craft
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Ripatransone, Italy
Commercial real estate
Ripatransone, Italy
Rooms 60
Area 1 700 m²
Reference number: N1080 Property name: Casa Michele Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Acquasanta Terme, Italy
Commercial real estate
Acquasanta Terme, Italy
Rooms 34
Area 900 m²
Reference number: N998 Property name: Casa Piedicava Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 500 m²
Shed in the artisan area of 500 sqm in prefabricated Offices of 450 sqm on three floors in r…
Price on request
