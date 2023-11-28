UAE
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Doppio Ingresso, with Canna Fumaria, with road
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
24
1 566 m²
The historic building in the centre of Polpenazze del Garda is an ideal solution for those w…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio
Gallipoli, Italy
17
8
735 m²
We offer you fascinating historic building located in the heart of the old city, dating back…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente
Nardo, Italy
8
4
230 m²
3 independent solutions in the historic center of Nardò recently renovated: 2 of which are o…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gallipoli, Italy
3
2
110 m²
We present a charming historic building dating back to 1600, located in the heart of the old…
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Predazzo, Italy
5
3
306 m²
This is a pizzeria restaurant located in the center of Predazzo, in the heart of the Dolomit…
€598,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
16
500 m²
Borgo surrounded by nature with 4.80 hectares of land with an ancient olive grove and fruit …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Terni, Italy
3 000 m²
Complex consisting of hotel with 16 rooms and garage, indoor ballroom of 1,200 m2, outdoor b…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 115 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
115
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 35 rooms
Terni, Italy
35
1 000 m²
Former hotel on five levels to be recovered to be transformed into apartments. Optimal locat…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Foligno, Italy
2 500 m²
Commercial property of 2,500 m2 fully rented (refurbished property) in an extremely interest…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Gallipoli, Italy
15
600 m²
Fascinating historical palace of 600 sqm built in 1900 in the heart of Gallipoli. The palace…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
2 500 m²
Recently built shed of approximately 2,500 m2 on two levels (first floor for offices). Large…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Warehouse of approximately 4,700 m2 with 1,300 m2 of offices Terrace of 3,470 m2. Court of …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Siena, Italy
2 000 000 m²
Farm of 200.00 hectares in medium and gentle hills with lakes and clay soil. Several farmhou…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Siena, Italy
1 000 000 m²
Company of 100.00 hectares with ponds. Clay-type soil. Several cottages and businesses insis…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 50 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
50
2 200 m²
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 900 m²
Industrial warehouse of 1,900 m2 in good condition located in the industrial area (partly rented)
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 45 rooms
Terni, Italy
45
6 000 m²
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
21 000 m²
Housing development consists of seven lots with a SUL (gross floor area) of 16,000 sqm Well …
Price on request
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
1 674 m²
Unfinished structure composed of three blocks of reinforced concrete on three levels (possib…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Citta di Castello, Italy
3 600 000 m²
360,000-hectare farm with a forest and pastoral vocation, largely fenced. Well maintained in…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
San Giovanni Teatino, Italy
600 m²
A few km from the sea, this pretty little hamlet consists of three farmhouses to be complete…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Teramo, Italy
500 m²
Commercial space of 500 sq m on the first floor with lift and freight elevator Warehouse on …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
700 m²
Workshop on several levels with housing Basement with laboratory of 240 sqm Ground floor wit…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
3 500 000 m²
Company of 350.00 hectares of arable land and vineyards Large farmhouse, a farmhouse, severa…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
22
450 m²
Farmhouse in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Restaurant 120 sqm Ceremonial hall 24…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Building plot with wide road in front of the target Receptive-Commercial-Craft
Price on request
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Ripatransone, Italy
60
1 700 m²
Reference number: N1080 Property name: Casa Michele Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Acquasanta Terme, Italy
34
900 m²
Reference number: N998 Property name: Casa Piedicava Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
500 m²
Shed in the artisan area of 500 sqm in prefabricated Offices of 450 sqm on three floors in r…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Property types in Italy
hotels
manufacture buildings
warehouses
