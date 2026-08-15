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Сommercial property in Italy

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Tuscany
67
Florence
11
Venice
5
Lucca
3
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242 properties total found
Commercial property 2 400 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 2 400 m²
Florence, Italy
Area 2 400 m²
KK-1235. Vineyard in Tuscany Vinicola FiorentinaIn Tuscany, in a hilly area, 10 km from the …
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Rome, Italy
Commercial property
Rome, Italy
PO-120521W. Продается здание под отель, 80 номеров в центре РимаПродается здание под отель, …
$30,48M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 900 m² in Pisa, Italy
Commercial property 900 m²
Pisa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 900 m²
LD-1027. Rural house for sale in TuscanLocated on the top of a hill crowning the Valdera Val…
$2,64M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 22
Area 1 000 m²
Village as follows: 1) property '50s on two floors of 115sqm each plus attic space. Ground f…
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Hotel in Giuliano Teatino, Italy
Hotel
Giuliano Teatino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
SN-201216. Auction! Hotel 4 stars, Adriatic CoastAdriatic coast. In the very center of the r…
$3,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Manufacture 8 686 m² in Terni, Italy
Manufacture 8 686 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 8 686 m²
Building plot of 8,686 sq m in area D3 with an index of 0.5 sq m / sq m, max height 10 meter…
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 6 500 m² in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Commercial property 6 500 m²
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 6 500 m²
GA-V000403. Hotel overlooking the lake in Padenghe sul GardaLocated in a beautiful and peace…
$21,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 982 m² in Poppi, Italy
Commercial property 982 m²
Poppi, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 982 m²
KK-1196. Luxury Villa with Pool and Plot for Sale in TuscanyPrestigious villa for sale is lo…
$2,17M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Hotel in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Hotel
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
TIV-00885.00002. Cozy hotel 4 * off the coast of Tuscany4 * hotel in a very quiet area of th…
$12,89M
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Commercial property 120 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 120 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
Ruin adjoining another property (also for sale) in a panoramic position with 6,000 square me…
$29,066
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Commercial property 100 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 100 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Reference number: N975 Property name: Casa Valentino Location: In country Town/City: …
$46,505
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Commercial property 150 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 150 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 150 m²
Unfinished ground-sky building in the historic center, to be finished internally, on three l…
$80,620
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Commercial property 180 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 180 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 30
Area 180 000 m²
Certified organic farm with 18 hectares of land (possibility of annexing another 7 acres) wi…
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Manufacture 2 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Manufacture 2 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 2 000 m²
Craft lot of 2,000 square meters in the first suburbs of the country easy access to offices …
$174,393
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Commercial property 50 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 50 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Room used as office opposite road 16 ground floor with a window height 4.0 meters Office, ba…
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Commercial property 1 300 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 1 300 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
Unfinished building with reinforced concrete structure of excellent workmanship. Built on a …
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Commercial property 1 300 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 1 300 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
Shed 1,300 square meters built in 2007 with 400 square meters of Court offices of 3,000 squa…
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Commercial property 1 815 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 1 815 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 1 815 m²
GA-V001438. Office building with large warehouse in Desenzano del GardaLocated near the cent…
$668,154
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Commercial property 1 150 m² in Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Commercial property 1 150 m²
Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 150 m²
LD-1069. Luxury country house for sale in ValdikyanIn the province of Arezzo, in the magnifi…
$2,70M
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Commercial property 110 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 110 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 110 m²
GA-V001197. New store in the center with excellent visibility in Desenzano Del GardaLocated …
$304,772
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Manufacture 4 300 m² in Terni, Italy
Manufacture 4 300 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 4 300 m²
Building lot of 4,300 square meters for craft purposes Adjacent provincial road
$92,137
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Commercial property 145 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 145 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 145 m²
GA-V000874. Ideal commercial space for catering in Desenzano del GardaAt the entrance to the…
$586,100
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Commercial property 1 125 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 1 125 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 125 m²
KK-1574. Vineyard, winery in FlorenceOn the Chianti hills, between the municipalities of Cas…
$3,49M
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Hotel in Pesaro, Italy
Hotel
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 115
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
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Commercial property 2 400 m² in Rome, Italy
Commercial property 2 400 m²
Rome, Italy
Area 2 400 m²
OC-190417. Project in Rome 100 meters from the Colosseum and Imperial PalacesResidential com…
$14,07M
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Commercial property 250 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 250 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 250 m²
Concrete structure on the outskirts of the village in a panoramic garden of 1,000 sqm Sea 25 km
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Commercial property 300 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 300 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 300 m²
Reference number: N1356 Property name: Casa Marino Location: In country Town/City: …
$58,131
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Commercial property 1 274 m² in Capannori, Italy
Commercial property 1 274 m²
Capannori, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 274 m²
FP-T913. Agricultural enterprise in Gragnano (Gragnano)Agricultural enterprise in Gragnano, …
$4,69M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 77 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 77 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 77 m²
GA-V001269. Shop in the center of the city in Desenzano Del GardaLocated in the historic cen…
$410,270
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Commercial property 800 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 800 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 800 m²
Shed of 800 sqm with 400 sqm office space of 1.000 sqm Building of 25 years
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