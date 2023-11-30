Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Alassio, Italy

Villa 4 rooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
DH-964. Вилла Алассио ИталияВилла разделена на два отдельных дома полностью автономных . Каж…
€2,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
DH-350. Вилла Алассио Италия 350м2Максимум privacy , большой участок, бассейн, просторная па…
€2,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
AS-VF-782. Новая вилла на первом холме Алассио, с захватывающим видом на море.Эта вилла нахо…
€2,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
KK-280416-5. Вилла 400квм с садом в 900квмВилла 400квм с садом в 900квм c красивыми материал…
€870,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 227 m²
AS-VA-232. Вилла с бассейном в Империи, ЛигурияВилла с бассейном имеет площадь 227 кв.м. и с…
€620,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
KK-280416-7. Вилла на продажу в АлассиоВилла с выходом на пляж. Полностью реконструированная…
€3,92M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
KK-W-023B1E. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » АлассиоВилла 240 квм + 1800 квм сада+ 145к…
€1,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
AS-VM-263. Дом с видом на море в городе Алассио Алассио — Эта вилла находится на холмах Алас…
€750,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
