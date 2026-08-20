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Villas for sale in Alassio, Italy

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10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
DH-964. Вилла Алассио ИталияВилла разделена на два отдельных дома полностью автономных . Каж…
$2,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
KK-280416-7. Вилла на продажу в АлассиоВилла с выходом на пляж. Полностью реконструированная…
$4,60M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
KK-280416-5. Вилла 400квм с садом в 900квмВилла 400квм с садом в 900квм c красивыми материал…
$1,02M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
DH-350. Вилла Алассио Италия 350м2Максимум privacy , большой участок, бассейн, просторная па…
$3,28M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
AS-VM-263. Дом с видом на море в городе Алассио Алассио — Эта вилла находится на холмах Алас…
$879,150
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 227 m²
AS-VA-232. Вилла с бассейном в Империи, ЛигурияВилла с бассейном имеет площадь 227 кв.м. и с…
$726,764
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
KK-W-023B1E. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » АлассиоВилла 240 квм + 1800 квм сада+ 145к…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
AS-VF-782. Новая вилла на первом холме Алассио, с захватывающим видом на море.Эта вилла нахо…
$2,70M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
The villa has a panoramic view of the picturesque Alassio Bay.Immersed in a large private pa…
$4,59M
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Villa 20 bedrooms in Alassio, Italy
Villa 20 bedrooms
Alassio, Italy
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 300 m²
Luxurious historical villa in one of the most famous locations in the west of the Ligurian R…
$17,43M
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