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Villas for sale in Arenzano, Italy

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3 properties total found
Villa in Arenzano, Italy
Villa
Arenzano, Italy
Area 270 m²
KK-070715-4. Вилла в приватном комплексеВилла: 30 км до аэропорта Генуи 148км от границы с Ф…
$3,16M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arenzano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
ED-250417. Комплекс из четырех вилл в зоне Пинета-ди-АренцаноКомплекс из четырех вилл находи…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in the most prestigious part of Arenzano, a short walk from the beaches…
$1,75M
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