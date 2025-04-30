Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Italy

Tuscany
58
Florence
11
Milan
4
Sardinia
41
23 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Policoro, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Policoro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Marinagri — luxury resort in Basilicata, is located near Polycoro, province of Matera, with …
$705,726
Villa 5 bedrooms in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Menaggio, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the la…
$853,701
Villa 9 bedrooms in Citta di Castello, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Citta di Castello, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 070 m²
$3,41M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
$3,07M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Porto Rotondo, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Porto Rotondo, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 400 m²
Villa in Sardinia is located in Porto Rotondo, on Punta Lada Street with terrace and magnifi…
$2,96M
Villa 5 rooms in Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
Villa for sale on Arkwello Street in Castelletto-Sopra-Tichino In a very quiet residential…
$273,559
Villa 6 bedrooms in Costa, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Costa, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 781 m²
Number of floors 4
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Price on request
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 270 m²
Luxury independent villa in one of the most prestigious areas of Rome - EUR .The EUR area is…
$4,39M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pettenasco, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 689 m²
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The vi…
$4,38M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arenzano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the cl…
$1,76M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
На панорамной возвышенности, в курортной зоне Кастрокаро-Терме, провинции Форли-Чезена, в ре…
$2,85M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining room…
$1,71M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vallebona, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
$739,874
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 347 m²
$2,39M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lido di Noto, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lido di Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
$1,91M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Colonno, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
$1,40M
Villa in Milan, Italy
Villa
Milan, Italy
Area 410 m²
Villa in the picturesque town of Baveno, on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Piedmont. This is…
$1,45M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bianzano, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bianzano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
INDEPENDENT NEW VILLA, with a plot of 3000 m2, surrounded by greenery, with excellent lighti…
$314,743
Villa in Terni, Italy
Villa
Terni, Italy
Area 350 m²
The unique and exclusive independent villa of the beginning of the 20th century, located on …
$2,89M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Campagnano di Roma, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villa in Lazio located in Campanano di Roma near Lake Bracchano. On the territory of the vil…
$1,05M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Staletti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
The magnificent Villa Carito is located in Copanello, Calabria, surrounded by elite villas. …
$1,71M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with stunning panoramic sea views, with private pool, garage and large garden.  The vi…
$687,705
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porlezza, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and se…
$2,50M
