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Villas for sale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy

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8 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
$468,880
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
$398,548
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This magnificent villa is spread over three levels, offering well-kept spaces and high-quali…
$1,29M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 8 bedrooms in Bassana, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Bassana, Italy
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
$1,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
This elegant villa for sale in the town of Peschiera del Garda, located in the province of V…
$640,494
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Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Located in an enviable position, just 500 meters from the lakeside promenade and the beach o…
$760,928
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Broglie, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Broglie, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Peschiera del Garda, famous as a fortress of the Venetian Republic since the 16th century, h…
$2,74M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Broglie, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Broglie, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
In Peschiera del Garda, in Località Boschetti, a hilly area with a wonderful view over the L…
$875,889
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