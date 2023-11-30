Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano, Italy

7 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 702 m²
FP-T998. Недвижимость на первой линии озера в ЛеджуноНедвижимость на первой линии озера в Ле…
€2,50M
Villa 5 rooms in Leggiuno, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 487 m²
FP-T634. Большое владение в городе Леджуно. Озеро МаджореБольшое владение, состоящее из стар…
€1,60M
Villa 6 rooms in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-14657. Красивая современная вилла на озере Маджоре в МонваллеКрасивая современная вилла н…
€2,20M
Villa 3 rooms in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 450 m²
LD-1909. Продано! Вилла класса люкс в окрестностях озера МаджореРоскошная вилла, окруженная …
€5,50M
Villa 5 rooms in Leggiuno, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 800 m²
VB-34556. Роскошная вилла в Рено на озере МаджореРоскошная вилла в Рено на озере Маджоре Пло…
€10,00M
Villa 6 rooms in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-14657. Эксклюзивная вилла в МонваллеВилла на первой линии на озере Маджоре в Монвале. Вил…
€2,20M
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Monvalle, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Elegant villa right on the lake shore. 400 sq.m., with swimming pool and boat storage space…
€2,20M
Properties features in Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
