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Villas for sale in Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano, Italy

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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangiano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangiano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 702 m²
FP-T998. Недвижимость на первой линии озера в ЛеджуноНедвижимость на первой линии озера в Ле…
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 450 m²
LD-1909. Продано! Вилла класса люкс в окрестностях озера МаджореРоскошная вилла, окруженная …
$6,45M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Leggiuno, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Leggiuno, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 487 m²
FP-T634. Большое владение в городе Леджуно. Озеро МаджореБольшое владение, состоящее из стар…
$1,88M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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