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Villas for sale in Tortoreto, Italy

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5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
EC-. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100 кв.мТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛНОСТЬ…
$527,490
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
EC-181219-3. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100м2ТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛН…
$527,490
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
EC-181219-1. Дом недавней постройки, в ТорторетоВилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью…
$363,382
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
$1,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
EC-. Дом недавно построен, в Торторето.Вилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью около 32…
$363,382
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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