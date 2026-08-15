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Villas for sale in Faggeto Lario, Italy

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5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
GR-Pb-32. Озеро Комо Вилла в Faggeto LarioВилла с незабываемым видом на озеро в Faggeto La…
$2,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining room…
$1,74M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lemna, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lemna, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
MV-270221. Роскошный дом с дизайнерским ремонтом на озере КомоРоскошный дом с дизайнерским р…
$1,99M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 7 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Villa Giusy has an area of 500 square meters distributed over three floors and has 5 bedroom…
$13,14M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Molina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Molina, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
In the picturesque village of Faggeto Lario on Lake Como, we are pleased to present a charmi…
$1,73M
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Properties features in Faggeto Lario, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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