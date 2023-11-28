Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pozzolengo, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pozzolengo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Spacious head house, ideal for young couples or families with children, situated in the quie…
€270,000
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Ripostiglio in Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Ripostiglio
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
In Torri del Benaco, in a hilly position surrounded by greenery, we offer this terraced hous…
€590,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
On the green hills of Torri del Benaco, precisely in the hamlet of Albisano, we offer this d…
€625,000
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Moniga del Garda, Italy
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
In the centre of Moniga del Garda, only 200 metres from the square, Garda Haus Padenghe offe…
€660,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Affi, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Affi, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Recently built corner solution in a residential area two minutes from the centre of Cavaion …
€795,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Costermano sul Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
In Garda, a short distance from the town centre and the lake, in a quiet residential area, w…
€560,000
Townhouse 10 rooms in Montottone, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
€220,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Overlooking the green hills of Garda Golf, we offer for sale an exclusive and refined detach…
€365,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Griante, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Griante, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
In Griante..Property with good sun exposure in a quiet and central location situated at just…
€590,000
Townhouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Small villa with a beautiful panoramic position, set in a recent and elegant context. On the…
€1,15M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
€900,000
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
€1,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
€1,45M
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 360 m²
New single villa on two levels plus attic. Accessory of 120 sq m Land of 3,500 sq m Quality …
Price on request
Townhouse 12 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 250 m²
Detached house with 6,000 square meters of garden P.T. apartment of 110 sqm - 110 sqm apartm…
Price on request
Townhouse 7 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Two terraced houses, one of which head with large garden Three levels with living area sleep…
Price on request
Townhouse 7 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 100 m²
Small two floors for about 100 square meters built in the 90 ground floor living room with k…
Price on request
Townhouse 25 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 25 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 25
Area 530 m²
Reference number: N725 (I) Property name: Casa Berd II Location: In village Town/City…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Bardolino, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Just a stone's throw from the centre of the picturesque village of Bardolino, we propose an …
€850,000
3 room townhouse with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente in Tremezzina, Italy
3 room townhouse with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
La Villetta is part of a building consisting of 4 housing units built in a prestigious setti…
€600,000
Townhouse 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 250 m²
Single house in the first suburbs with courtyard. Arranged on three levels with six bedrooms…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana (AG) of four storeys of approx 25 sqm per…
€39,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Number of floors 2
Are we opening the sale of new villas in the Poseidon complex? Complex …
€245,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in San Siro, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This new detached villa is located in a hilly and sunny area of San Siro , not far from the …
€580,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
CASA FRANCISCO – VIA PROVENZANO/LARGO SAN GAETANO   Classic Sicilian Charm Meets Moder…
€54,000
3 room townhouse in Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 room townhouse
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in a closed complex 300m from the beach.  Surrounded by garde…
€200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cariati, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cariati, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Small residential complex for only 22 apartments. Located in Torretta d…
€100,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouse in a new complex 300m from the beach in the resort town of Br…
€220,000
Townhouse in La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Townhouse
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the residence of Isola Ross in 3 & nbsp; Just a few minutes drive fr…
€95,000
Townhouse 7 rooms with Bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 180 m²
Single house in a small village in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Ground floor wi…
Price on request
