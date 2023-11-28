UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Italy
Townhouse
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pozzolengo, Italy
5
2
160 m²
Spacious head house, ideal for young couples or families with children, situated in the quie…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Ripostiglio
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
2
152 m²
In Torri del Benaco, in a hilly position surrounded by greenery, we offer this terraced hous…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
1
111 m²
On the green hills of Torri del Benaco, precisely in the hamlet of Albisano, we offer this d…
€625,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
8
3
236 m²
In the centre of Moniga del Garda, only 200 metres from the square, Garda Haus Padenghe offe…
€660,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Affi, Italy
4
2
165 m²
Recently built corner solution in a residential area two minutes from the centre of Cavaion …
€795,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4
3
180 m²
In Garda, a short distance from the town centre and the lake, in a quiet residential area, w…
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
10
300 m²
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Manerba del Garda, Italy
4
1
82 m²
Overlooking the green hills of Garda Golf, we offer for sale an exclusive and refined detach…
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Griante, Italy
6
4
350 m²
In Griante..Property with good sun exposure in a quiet and central location situated at just…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
6
3
194 m²
Small villa with a beautiful panoramic position, set in a recent and elegant context. On the…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
6
3
158 m²
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
6
3
181 m²
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
7
3
245 m²
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
€1,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9
360 m²
New single villa on two levels plus attic. Accessory of 120 sq m Land of 3,500 sq m Quality …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
12
250 m²
Detached house with 6,000 square meters of garden P.T. apartment of 110 sqm - 110 sqm apartm…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7
250 m²
Two terraced houses, one of which head with large garden Three levels with living area sleep…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7
100 m²
Small two floors for about 100 square meters built in the 90 ground floor living room with k…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 25 rooms
Terni, Italy
25
530 m²
Reference number: N725 (I) Property name: Casa Berd II Location: In village Town/City…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Bardolino, Italy
4
2
165 m²
Just a stone's throw from the centre of the picturesque village of Bardolino, we propose an …
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente
Tremezzina, Italy
10
2
270 m²
La Villetta is part of a building consisting of 4 housing units built in a prestigious setti…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
11
250 m²
Single house in the first suburbs with courtyard. Arranged on three levels with six bedrooms…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2
2
100 m²
Townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana (AG) of four storeys of approx 25 sqm per…
€39,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2
2
Are we opening the sale of new villas in the Poseidon complex? Complex …
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
+393474375142
info@dolcecalabria.ru
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
San Siro, Italy
7
3
140 m²
This new detached villa is located in a hilly and sunny area of San Siro , not far from the …
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2
2
60 m²
CASA FRANCISCO – VIA PROVENZANO/LARGO SAN GAETANO Classic Sicilian Charm Meets Moder…
€54,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3
2
90 m²
2
Townhouse in a closed complex 300m from the beach. Surrounded by garde…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
+393474375142
info@dolcecalabria.ru
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cariati, Italy
2
2
70 m²
2
Small residential complex for only 22 apartments. Located in Torretta d…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
+393474375142
info@dolcecalabria.ru
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
4
2
100 m²
4
Townhouse in a new complex 300m from the beach in the resort town of Br…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
+393474375142
info@dolcecalabria.ru
Townhouse
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
2
1
55 m²
1
The house is located in the residence of Isola Ross in 3 & nbsp; Just a few minutes drive fr…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 7 rooms with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
7
180 m²
Single house in a small village in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Ground floor wi…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Search using the map
