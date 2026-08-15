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Townhouses for sale in Italy

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Sardinia
3
Sicily
40
Umbria
45
Terni
45
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111 properties total found
Townhouse 13 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 350 m²
Detached house in excellent condition with adjacent shed of about 90 square meters. Land wit…
$383,666
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Townhouse 12 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 240 m²
Reference number: N560 Property name: Casa Tanzi I Location: In country Town/City: …
$279,030
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Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 240 m²
Single detached house with 3,000 m2 of land. Ground floor various rooms and garage. Raised g…
$139,515
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom townthouse in Sassari, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
$1,37M
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Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 200 m²
Single house in a panoramic position a stone's throw from the center Two floors plus attic a…
$290,656
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 150 m²
Detached house new head extends to p.terra and p.seminterrato Garden of 150 sqm Living Area …
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 11 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 350 m²
Single detached house with garden 1.000 sqm Arranged on two floors of 150 sqm each plus atti…
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Townhouse 15 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 15 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 400 m²
Real estate unit consisting of two adjacent buildings: a) two-storey villa plus attic with a…
$310,964
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Townhouse 13 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 500 m²
First floor 80s villa on two floors plus basement and attic Ground floor of 150 sqm on the g…
$418,544
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Townhouse 6 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 140 m²
Reference number: N505 Property name: Casa Cecchi II Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
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Townhouse 7 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Two terraced houses, one of which head with large garden Three levels with living area sleep…
Price on request
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Campofilone, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Villa with fenced park of 3,550 m2 in an exclusive area a few km from the sea. 90 m2 apartme…
$488,302
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Townhouse 7 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Single villa with land with olive trees of about 5,000 square meters. Ground floor with larg…
$287,930
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 150 m²
Single house on two levels for about 150 square meters eight rooms and two bathrooms General…
$151,141
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Townhouse 12 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 250 m²
single villa in a small hamlet near the provincial road. Small courtyard and optionally two …
$174,393
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Townhouse 25 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 25 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 25
Area 530 m²
Reference number: N725 (I) Property name: Casa Berd II Location: In village Town/City…
Price on request
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Townhouse 5 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 5 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 90 m²
Renovated house located in a hamlet. Arranged on two levels with on the ground floor entranc…
$110,449
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Townhouse 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 330 m²
Single villa in the 80s in excellent condition Land of 4,000 square meters in part partly ga…
Price on request
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Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 190 m²
single villa from the mid 60s with garden on two sides with accessory. Exterior recently pai…
$209,272
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 160 m²
Detached single 70 renovated internally (external to be reviewed) Two floors of 80 sqm each …
$348,787
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 210 m²
Terraced house in excellent condition with Basement with tavern and garage First floor with …
$255,777
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Reference number: N1581 Property name: Casa Zacco Location: In town - outskirts Town/…
$348,787
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Townhouse 10 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Single villa with unfenced courtyard and adjacent garage. Ground floor with kitchen, bedroom…
Price on request
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Townhouse 9 rooms in Colonnella, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 180 m²
Single houses under construction with wooden structure Panoramic position with sea view Vari…
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Townhouse 5 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 5 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Villas built soon on one level Land space and parking surfaces from 60 sq m to 80 sq m (due …
Price on request
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Detached villa of about 100 m2 on one floor with 8,000 m2 of land with olive trees. Raised g…
$162,767
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Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 240 m²
Living-room on two levels plus attic Floor Ground floor - First floor with living room kitch…
$232,525
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Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached house on the outskirts of the village in a central location (2/3) in the rough…
$267,403
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Townhouse 11 rooms in Moscufo, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Moscufo, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 250 m²
Recently built villa with warehouse (tavern) of 1,000 m2 on two levels (500+500) Land of 2.0…
Price on request
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 150 m²
Detached single to be reviewed internally by the court of 300 square meters with ground floo…
$172,758
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with Terrace
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