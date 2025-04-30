Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Italy

Tuscany
6
Venice
6
Milan
28
Sardinia
12
2 bedroom apartment in Tropea, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Number of floors 1
ATTENTION! Now there is a special offer: apartments from € 90,000! MAIN ABOUT PROJECT: Giard…
$98,244
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 150 m²
Unique seafront apartment in Italy with private rooftop terrace. The apartment is located in…
$1,34M
1 bedroom apartment in Noli, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Noli, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6
in zero, one of the most beautiful seaside zones of Italy, we offer, in a house built on a m…
$363,583
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Reggio Calabria, Italy
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Reggio Calabria, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/5
View of the two-story kvactir on the 3rd and 4th floors and plus the Verand of the 5th ETAZH…
$302,686
4 bedroom apartment in Vibo Marina, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Vibo Marina, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
New complex on the Tyrrhen coast in the city of Vibo Marina within the city. Each apartment …
$436,638
