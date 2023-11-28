Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Comunita della Vallagarina, Italy

Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Villa Lagarina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Set in a charming hilly area, this sumptuous villa in Nogaredo (TN) offers a unique opportun…
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Rovereto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
This villa is situated in a unique location on the most beautiful hill in Rovereto and is al…
€830,000
Villa 5 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Villa Lagarina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
In the heart of Villa Lagarina, we are selling a finely renovated single house with natural …
€419,000
