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Villas for sale in Ventimiglia, Italy

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6 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
LH-5V06. Вилла в Вентимилья. Сан РемоВилла с видом на море на побережье Италии, Лигурия, Вен…
$533,351
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
KK-5V43. Вилла с частным пляжем в ЛигурииПрямо на берегу Лигурийского моря и всего в 1 км от…
$5,63M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Latte, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Latte, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 350 m²
KK-5V07. Вилла на продажу в Латте-ВентимильяВилла 350квм между Гримальди (граница с Францией…
$3,52M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
KK-280817. Вилла на продажу, Лигурия, Вентимилья Вилла недавно полностью реконстрированная, …
$621,266
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mortola Inferiore, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mortola Inferiore, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
KK-280416. Вилла "Карина" в городе Мортола. ЛигурияОбладающая неоспоримым шармом вилла распо…
$4,69M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ventimiglia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
The villa, located on the picturesque Capo Mortola, just a stone’s throw from the French bor…
$5,00M
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