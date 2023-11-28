Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Unione dei Comuni Valdichiana Senese, Italy

Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Cetona, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cetona, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
In the 60’ Cetona became the Buen Retiro of many protagonists of the theatre and Movie world…
€1,68M
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with forest view in San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with forest view
San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand new, stunning villa in the heart of Tuscany, built with the highest material quality a…
€775,000
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Montepulciano, Italy
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 138 m²
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
€1,80M
