Penthouses for sale in Italy

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Penthouses in Italy

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Lombardy
29
Desenzano del Garda
18
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
4
Veneto
4
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42 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Anzio, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Anzio, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/5
On sale a unique penthouse with designer repairs and a view of the sea in the center of Anzi…
$1,39M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casalgrande, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casalgrande, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 7/7
We offer for sale a stylish and fully renovated penthouse of 47 square meters in the center …
$244,589
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Penthouse in Lido di Jesolo, Italy
Penthouse
Lido di Jesolo, Italy
Area 168 m²
Floor 8
Situated on privileged 8th and 9th floors, this exceptional penthouse combines modern Italia…
$2,27M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in SantAlessandro, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
SantAlessandro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
$1,48M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Desenzano del Garda, in a historic building, in the historical centre, we propose an exclusi…
$1,31M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Malcesine, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Malcesine, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
We offer for sale an elegant penthouse on the second and last floor of a building with only …
$886,837
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grado, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grado, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
GRADO ITALY - PRESTIGIOUS THREE-BEDROOM PENTHOUSE ON TWO LEVELS In a central location, no…
$2,59M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 282 m²
In a timeless atmosphere in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, with a direct view of Porto Ve…
$3,07M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 363 m²
In an atmosphere of yesteryear in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, directly overlooking Por…
$3,61M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bardolino, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 526 m²
This upcoming 140 sqm lake view penthouse in Bardolino is the ultimate expression of luxury …
$2,52M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
A short distance from the lake and the promenade, in a quiet residential context convenient …
$859,466
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
$767,279
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
$1,26M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
$1,04M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
NEW AND EXCLUSIVE PENTHOUSE in the center of the city. The proposed solution wants to give t…
$525,533
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 364 m²
As a preview, we offer, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, a PENTHO…
$1,95M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Volta Mantovana, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Volta Mantovana, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
In the heart of Volta Mantovana, in a privileged location granting access to all amenities, …
$598,889
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Immersed in the setting of Lake Garda, we propose for sale two splendid penthouses on the se…
$1,11M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
$372,253
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
$1,49M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: An exclusiv…
$635,019
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
$767,279
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
A beautiful modern-style penthouse located on the top floor of a modern, recently constructe…
$1,00M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Porto cervo we propose a beautiful four-roomed flat with…
$1,53M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
The property offered by the Garda House is located on the third floor of one of the most ele…
$1,07M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Milan, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Milan, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
$5,26M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alghero, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
This exclusive penthouse is a unique opportunity for those looking for elegance, comfort and…
$1,10M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rovereto, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rovereto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Imagine crossing the doorstep of a dream penthouse, where every detail has been designed to …
$739,031
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Luxury penthouses with wonderful lake view and possibility to customise finishes. Under cons…
$2,13M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new, renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively of…
$2,18M
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