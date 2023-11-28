Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Italy

53 properties total found
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Murta Maria, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/5
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
€1,15M
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Riva del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
€1,35M
Penthouse 5 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Milan, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Milan, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
€4,80M
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
€950,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Bardolino, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 526 m²
This upcoming 140 sqm lake view penthouse in Bardolino is the ultimate expression of luxury …
€2,30M
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: An exclusiv…
€580,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€801,600
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€871,600
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
In a splendid residence whose name, in its deepest meaning, evokes the observation of places…
€1,40M
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Immersed in the setting of Lake Garda, we propose for sale two splendid penthouses on the se…
€1,01M
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Imagine crossing the doorstep of a dream penthouse, where every detail has been designed to …
€675,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 282 m²
In a timeless atmosphere in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, with a direct view of Porto Ve…
€2,80M
Penthouse 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 363 m²
In an atmosphere of yesteryear in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, directly overlooking Por…
€3,30M
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
A beautiful modern-style penthouse located on the top floor of a modern, recently constructe…
€915,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
A short distance from the lake and the promenade, in a quiet residential context convenient …
€785,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 348 m²
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
€1,30M
Penthouse 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
€1,15M
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
€340,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,25M
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,36M
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,74M
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Malcesine, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Malcesine, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
We offer for sale an elegant penthouse on the second and last floor of a building with only …
€810,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Iseo, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
In one of the most fascinating places on Lake Iseo, in an ideal place to live, we propose a …
€755,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Pozzolengo, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pozzolengo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront stands this new building project of only 12 units …
€675,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new, renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively of…
€2,00M
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
€1,59M
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 364 m²
As a preview, we offer, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, a PENTHO…
€1,78M
Penthouse 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico in Bussolengo, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico
Bussolengo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Only 15 minutes by car from Lake Garda and from the city of Verona, this elegant and spaciou…
€530,000
