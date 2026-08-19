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Villas for sale in Sardinia, Italy

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31 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
IT-030420-2. В закрытом кондоминиуме, продается двух уровневая вилла площадью 130 кв.мВ зак…
$345,799
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
IT-030420. Трех уровневая новая вилла 170 кв.м., с садом 250 кв.мСостоит на первом этаже из …
$339,938
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in MureraMuravera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
MureraMuravera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
IT-030420-3. Великолепная вилла площадью 400 кв.мВ продаже великолепная вилла площадью 400 к…
$679,876
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa in IsthintiniStintino, Italy
Villa
IsthintiniStintino, Italy
$5,70M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in CadeseddaCalasetta, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
CadeseddaCalasetta, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
IT-030420-1. Вилла 70 кв.м. рядом с пляжем, сад 3700 кв.мВ продаже  вилла 70 кв.м. рядом с …
$293,050
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Located on the renowned and prestigious hill of Pantogia, a single villa with a wonderful vi…
$3,94M
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
A little steep away from Porto Cervo centre and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
$6,57M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
$1,92M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sardinia, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sardinia, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We bring to your attention an exclusive two-level villa located in the picturesque area of V…
$1,05M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
The hill of Pantogia is one of the Costa Smeralda's most picturesque panoramic spots, offeri…
$3,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alghero, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary villa located in Alghero, a real treasure in the heart of the …
$1,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
A short drive from the famous Porto cervo, we offer these wonderful house in a different sty…
$3,28M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
$3,91M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa Mirto is situated on the famous Costa Smeralda, in the heart of Porto Cervo in Sardini…
$3,50M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
The villa is on two levels, on the ground floor is the dining room, the large living room fr…
$2,03M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
$13,14M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The villa is situated at the foot of the Pantogia hill and enjoys a beautiful view over the …
$3,28M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
In one of the most exclusive locations, overlooking the bay of Cala di Volpe and surrounded …
$4,38M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
The Villa, architectonical masterpiece of the costa Smeralda, is located in the spectacular …
$7,66M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Villa Paradiso is situated in a private park which offers a residence to exclusive villas, o…
$3,00M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Exclusive villa overlooking the sea at Cala Granu, surrounded by a garden full of plants and…
$13,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Beautiful newly built sea view villa in Cala del Faro with private pool. The house consists …
$3,83M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 333 m²
A little steep away from Porto Cervo center and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
$4,82M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Living area 230 square meters.m., total area of 1500 square meters. m., 200/250 steps from t…
$980,968
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
When we talk about Sardinia, one of the first thing you imagine is Costa Smeralda. Thinking …
$2,41M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
In a hilly position, surrounded by greenery, with a wonderful view of the Gulf of Pevero, he…
$6,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
We present to your attention a large house for 2 families 130-150 meters from the most famou…
$520,514
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
$7,55M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sardinia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villa on the seashore with   Output   to two beaches. The main villa consists of a …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
The villa is located within the residence at the Golf Porto Cervo, inside this beautiful pro…
$2,13M
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Properties features in Sardinia, Italy

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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