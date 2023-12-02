Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy

Villa 6 rooms in Gavirate, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Gavirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-061119-2. Прекрасная вилла в стиле шале700 м2 дом,  20.000 парк с бассейном и теннисным к…
€4,50M
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa
Luino, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
VB-061119. Прекрасная вилла в стиле либерти с видом на озероВилла в Луино, прямо на границе …
€4,90M
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa in Luino, Italy
Villa
Luino, Italy
Area 500 m²
VB-061119-1. Классическая вилла в стиле либертиЛуино прекрасный город, в церквях дают извест…
€4,00M
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
FP-T975. Изысканная историческая вилла с плавучим докомВ нескольких шагах от набережной Лаве…
€2,50M
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Poppino, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Poppino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 950 m²
AS-VF-26. Вилла на озере Маджоре Озеро Маджоре – городок Луино. Вилла “Бароци” в неоклассиче…
€8,00M
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Ronchiano, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Ronchiano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 205 m²
FP-T458. Частный дом в Порто Вальтравалья, Озеро МаджореНа ломбардийской стороне озера Маджо…
€330,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Ponte, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
VB-57989. Вилла по проекту архитектора Качча ДоминиониПрекрасная вилла на первой линии озера…
€4,50M
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Ponte, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 359 m²
FP-T731. Вилла на холме Лавено МомбеллоНа первом холме Лавено Момбелло, в нескольких минут о…
€980,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
€1,95M
per month
