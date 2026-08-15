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Villas for sale in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy

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5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Motte, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Motte, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 950 m²
AS-VF-26. Вилла на озере Маджоре Озеро Маджоре – городок Луино. Вилла “Бароци” в неоклассиче…
$9,38M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Laveno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Laveno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
FP-T975. Изысканная историческая вилла с плавучим докомВ нескольких шагах от набережной Лаве…
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Porto Valtravaglia, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Porto Valtravaglia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 205 m²
FP-T458. Частный дом в Порто Вальтравалья, Озеро МаджореНа ломбардийской стороне озера Маджо…
$386,826
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germignaga, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germignaga, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
MV-1609-4. The cozy house is not far from Lake Como.Detached houses in Appiano GentileIn App…
$644,710
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ponte, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 359 m²
FP-T731. Вилла на холме Лавено МомбеллоНа первом холме Лавено Момбелло, в нескольких минут о…
$1,15M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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