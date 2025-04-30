Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Italy

Tuscany
58
Florence
11
Milan
4
Sardinia
41
40 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Policoro, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Policoro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Marinagri — luxury resort in Basilicata, is located near Polycoro, province of Matera, with …
$705,726
Villa 6 bedrooms in Brienno, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Brienno, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Explore this stunning luxury villa, fully renovated in 2024, located in one of the gems of L…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строите…
$540,552
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 500 m²
A unique ancient villa in the resort town of Santa Marinella, near Rome, on the picturesque …
$3,10M
Villa in Rome, Italy
Villa
Rome, Italy
Area 765 m²
Luxury detached villa for sale with sea view and 10,000 sqm plot in Cerveteri, close to the …
$2,27M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
$4,14M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Citta di Castello, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms
Citta di Castello, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 070 m²
$3,41M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 317 m²
GA-V000903. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ ВИЛЛА С СОВРЕМЕННЫМ ДИЗАЙНОМ В ПАДЕНГЕ-СУЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенная в крас…
$1,07M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Civiglio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
$13,62M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrrh…
$335,789
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
$2,02M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
$3,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blevio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
MV-1609-3. An amazing villa on the embankment with a pool and a landfill for yachts, surroun…
$9,80M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
MV-221122-5. Шикарная вилла нового строительства у озера КомоВилла продается на берегу озера…
$11,99M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sassari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sassari, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa in Sardinia is located in the Monticanalia Zone, a few minutes from Porto Chervo. …
$1,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 475 m²
GA-V001015. ОЧАРОВАТЕЛЬНЫЙ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ В САН-ФЕЛИЧЕ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКОВ историческом цент…
$871,858
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pettenasco, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 689 m²
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The vi…
$4,38M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
На панорамной возвышенности, в курортной зоне Кастрокаро-Терме, провинции Форли-Чезена, в ре…
$2,85M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Vassena, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Vassena, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This magnificent luxury villa for sale is located in Lombardy, right on the shores of Lake C…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
$414,132
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 347 m²
$2,39M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Portofino, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Portofino, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vill…
$21,63M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lido di Noto, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lido di Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
$1,91M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
$227,540
Villa in Terni, Italy
Villa
Terni, Italy
Area 450 m²
An incredible villa built in 1930 in Liberty style, included in the register of historic vil…
$1,55M
Villa 2 bedrooms in La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
La Trinitai e VignolaTrinita dAgultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
$266,355
Villa in Colledimezzo, Italy
Villa
Colledimezzo, Italy
Area 430 m²
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
$196,168
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blevio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
MV-1609-2. The magnificent historical villa in Blebio.   The magnificent historical villa …
$8,71M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
$4,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
gh-dv3780. Townhaus in an exclusive residence in the desentitsano. on the green hills surr…
$544,299
