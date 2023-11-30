Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Lazio, Italy

53 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Rieti, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Rieti, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 4 295 m²
LD-1032. Элитная резиденция в Лацио, РиетиВ нескольких километрах от Риети в окружении зелен…
€11,00M
Villa 5 rooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
LD-0204. Элитный дом возле озера Браччано, недалеко от РимаЭлитный дом возле озера Браччано,…
€790,000
Villa 5 rooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 600 m²
VB-VILROMA. Очаровательная вилла в РимеОчаровательная вилла 600 кв.м. с садом 400 кв.м., рас…
€6,50M
Villa 6 rooms in Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
IT-180618. Новая трехуровневая вилла не далеко от РимаКапена (Capena ), Colle del Fagiano, 2…
€750,000
Villa 6 rooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 750 m²
IT-180618-1. Вилла в Риме. ИталияВ престижном  районе EUR (на юге Рима) продается  4-х уровн…
€2,40M
Villa 4 rooms in Colli sul Velino, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Colli sul Velino, Italy
Rooms 4
IT-161116. Вилла в маленьком провинциальном городке Колли-суль-ВелиноВ маленьком провинциаль…
€340,000
Villa 4 rooms in Monte Compatri, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Monte Compatri, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
PO-110317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Рим » Монте-КомпатриДом находится в Парке дей Касте…
€230,000
Villa 4 rooms in Bomarzo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Bomarzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 470 m²
IT-. Вилла под РимомВ городе Аттильяно, относящийся к этрусскому периоду о чем свидетельству…
€395,000
Villa 2 rooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 2 rooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 180 m²
IT-260319. Двухуровневая вилла 180м2. с очаровательной террасойВ престижном парке для гольфа…
€690,000
Villa 5 rooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
AG-160316. BИЛЛА НА УЛИЦЕ АППИА АНТИКА, РИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в одной из самых пре…
€1,80M
Villa 5 rooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
AG-160316-2. BИЛЛА В ТРЕВИНЬЯНО РОМАНО, PИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в Трeвиньяно, живопи…
€800,000
Villa 5 rooms in Latina, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Latina, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 680 m²
AG-160316-1. Вилла для продажи в городе ЛатинаПредлагаемая на продажу вилла находится в реги…
€1,15M
Villa 6 rooms in Selva Candida, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Selva Candida, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
IT-. Четырехуровневая вилла 450 кв.м. с большим садом и террассойРим, Казал Палокко В прод…
€2,50M
Villa with sea view in Lazio, Italy
Villa with sea view
Lazio, Italy
Area 200 m²
€2,50M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 500 m²
€2,20M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 500 m²
€2,00M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 1 250 m²
€2,20M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 886 m²
€3,35M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 800 m²
€2,60M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 900 m²
Italy, Lazio, the Rome Villa district in an elite residential area. The villa is 900 m2, 10 …
€2,80M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 650 m²
€3,50M
Villa with security in Lazio, Italy
Villa with security
Lazio, Italy
Area 280 m²
€3,50M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 400 m²
€2,50M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 492 m²
Italy, 19 km from Rome Villa in the elite residence Villa Square 492m2 Distance to the sea: …
€2,60M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 1 000 m²
€3,50M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 525 m²
€2,90M
Villa in Lazio, Italy
Villa
Lazio, Italy
Area 800 m²
Italy, 19 km from Rome Villa in an elite suburb of Rome. Area of the villa 800 m2 Garden 200…
€3,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Villa for sale in the area of Vallerano, Rome, in a residential complex, surrounded by green…
€1,65M
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Rome, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached villa in Infernetto, Rome, in a closed village for 20 villas. The villa …
€700,000
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Rome, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
In the Axa area & # 8212; Roman neighbourhood of elite villas in the south-west of Rome, 6 …
€1,05M
