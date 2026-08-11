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Villas for sale in Lazio, Italy

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15 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
LD-0204. Элитный дом возле озера Браччано, недалеко от РимаЭлитный дом возле озера Браччано,…
$926,038
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Latina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Latina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 680 m²
AG-160316-1. Вилла для продажи в городе ЛатинаПредлагаемая на продажу вилла находится в реги…
$1,35M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Veroli, Italy
Villa
Veroli, Italy
Number of floors 2
Villa SFOGLIO ANTOLINI VAGLIANO. Veneto. FRESKY XVIII century.Treviso province, Veneto regio…
$5,41M
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rieti, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rieti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 4 295 m²
LD-1032. Элитная резиденция в Лацио, РиетиВ нескольких километрах от Риети в окружении зелен…
$12,89M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 1 bedroom in Rome, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 180 m²
IT-260319. Двухуровневая вилла 180м2. с очаровательной террасойВ престижном парке для гольфа…
$808,818
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
Villa
Montopoli di Sabina, Italy
ROMA-SABINA-MONTOPOLI DI SABINA La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Ital…
$359,953
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Poggio Mirteto, Italy
Villa
Poggio Mirteto, Italy
ROME SABINA-POGGIO MIRTETO La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Italy: a …
$319,935
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
AG-160316-2. BИЛЛА В ТРЕВИНЬЯНО РОМАНО, PИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в Трeвиньяно, живопи…
$937,760
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Colli sul Velino, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Colli sul Velino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
IT-161116. Вилла в маленьком провинциальном городке Колли-суль-ВелиноВ маленьком провинциаль…
$398,548
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bomarzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bomarzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 470 m²
IT-. Вилла под РимомВ городе Аттильяно, относящийся к этрусскому периоду о чем свидетельству…
$463,019
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
AG-160316. BИЛЛА НА УЛИЦЕ АППИА АНТИКА, РИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в одной из самых пре…
$2,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fiano Romano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fiano Romano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
IT-180618. Новая трехуровневая вилла не далеко от РимаКапена (Capena ), Colle del Fagiano, 2…
$879,150
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Monte Compatri, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monte Compatri, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
PO-110317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Рим » Монте-КомпатриДом находится в Парке дей Касте…
$269,606
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
IT-. Четырехуровневая вилла 450 кв.м. с большим садом и террассойРим, Казал Палокко В прод…
$2,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
IT-180618-1. Вилла в Риме. ИталияВ престижном  районе EUR (на юге Рима) продается  4-х уровн…
$2,81M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

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