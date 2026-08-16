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Villas for sale in Civitanova Marche, Italy

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3 properties total found
Villa 16 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Price on request
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Villa 11 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 11 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 345 m²
Villa on three floors with six bedrooms, six bathrooms staggered two kitchens, two living ro…
Price on request
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Villa 14 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 600 m²
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…
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