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Industrial Property for Sale in Italy

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Umbria
8
Terni
7
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8 properties total found
Manufacture 8 686 m² in Terni, Italy
Manufacture 8 686 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 8 686 m²
Building plot of 8,686 sq m in area D3 with an index of 0.5 sq m / sq m, max height 10 meter…
Price on request
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Manufacture 2 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Manufacture 2 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 2 000 m²
Craft lot of 2,000 square meters in the first suburbs of the country easy access to offices …
$174,393
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Manufacture 4 300 m² in Terni, Italy
Manufacture 4 300 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 4 300 m²
Building lot of 4,300 square meters for craft purposes Adjacent provincial road
$92,137
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Manufacture 8 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Manufacture 8 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 8 000 m²
Handcrafted building lot of 8,000 square meters with a large road front on the SS77 state road
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Manufacture 7 200 m² in Foligno, Italy
Manufacture 7 200 m²
Foligno, Italy
Area 7 200 m²
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Manufacture 2 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Manufacture 2 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 2 000 m²
Commercial craft subdivision with lots from 2,000 to 6,000 square meters (maximum height 10.…
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TekceTekce
Manufacture 21 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Manufacture 21 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 21 000 m²
Housing development consists of seven lots with a SUL (gross floor area) of 16,000 sqm Well …
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Manufacture 5 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Manufacture 5 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 5 000 m²
Building plot with wide road in front of the target Receptive-Commercial-Craft
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