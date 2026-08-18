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Villas for sale in Emilia-Romagna, Italy

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Unione Alto Ferrarese
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Cento
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17 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Casalgrande, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Casalgrande, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
In San Remo, the pearl of the Riviera dei Fiori, this elegant villa is for sale, surrounded …
$4,07M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Giustina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Giustina, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
For sale villa in the area of Rimini. The total area of the villa is 350 sq.m., the territor…
$1,04M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Misano Adriatico, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Misano Adriatico, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
WW-MA01. Вилла с садом и прямым доступом к пляжуМизано (АДРИАТИЧЕСКОЕ МОРЕ) Вилла с садом и …
$3,87M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa in Ferrara, Italy
Villa
Ferrara, Italy
Area 1 250 m²
BG-CC859. Продается особняк 1760 года, в красивом историческом местеВ регионе Эмилия-Романья…
$2,51M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
На панорамной возвышенности, в курортной зоне Кастрокаро-Терме, провинции Форли-Чезена, в ре…
$2,90M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Rimini, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rimini, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 050 m²
BG-CC814. Особняк 1770 года в пригороде РиминиВ пригороде Римини, в сельской местности, прод…
$2,38M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Independent villas in Renazzo The property Independent villas in Renazzo in CLASS A of…
$320,316
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
On the panoramic high ground, in the resort zone of Castrocaro Terme, the province of Forli …
$5,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cento, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villa in the countryside in Cento The property Villa in the countryside in Cento. In t…
$1,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cento, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached Villa in Cento The property Semi-detached villa in CLASS A in Cento. Pre…
$520,514
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Four-family villa in Renazzo The property Four-family villa in Class A of 161 sqm with…
$320,316
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Bologna, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Bologna, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 000 m²
The property is located in a hilly area in close proximity to the cities of Bologna and Mode…
$3,31M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Riccione, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Riccione, Italy
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
This villa, spread over four floors, is distinguished by its refined elegance and is strateg…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cento, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Three-family villa in Cento The property Splendid three-family villa in Cento, of 164 …
$400,395
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Semi-detached house in Renazzo The property Semi-detached house in CLASS A in Renazzo.…
$370,366
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cento, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cento, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Three-family villa in Cento The property Splendid three-family villa in Cento of 180 s…
$420,415
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Renazzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Semi-detached Villa in Renazzo The property Semi-detached villa in CLASS A in Renazz…
$350,346
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Properties features in Emilia-Romagna, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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