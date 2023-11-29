Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Florence
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Florence, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 022 m²
LD-0537. Великолепная усадьба в окружении зеленых холмов КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Фл…
€17,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
LD-0206. Аристократическая вилла второй половины XIX векаАристократическая вилла второй поло…
€4,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
VB-VILCAMA. Великолепная вилла в Камайоре в ТосканеИсторическая вилла в стиле "либерти" площ…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
VB-POMF. Шикарное поместье рядом с ФлоренциейШикарное поместье площадью 2000 кв.м с земельны…
€6,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
VB-VILSER. Историческая вилла в Кастильоне-дель-ЛагоВилла расположена на границе Умбрии и То…
€3,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
VB-POFLOR. Историческая вилла в окрестностях ФлоренцииШикарная вилла с элегантным интерьером…
€5,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
SG-VI_FI_141_Adrian. Уникальная в историческом и географическом контектсе двух-этажная вилла…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
SG-VI_FI_142_Adrian. Двух-этажная вилла с бассейном в 15 минутах от Флоренции. Провинция:Фло…
€1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 6 200 m²
LD-0063. Шикарная вилла в ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла для продажи в Тоскане, может быть использ…
€13,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 320 m²
VB-90059. Уникальный объект недвижимости во Флоренции Уникальный объект недвижимости – компл…
€28,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
CA-9005 . Роскошная вилла с бассейном расположена на холмах СеттиньяноРоскошная вилла с басс…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 420 m²
LD-1387. Роскошная вилла во ФлоренцииСтаринный тосканский дом в очень панорамном месте , на …
€2,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa in Florence, Italy
Villa Villa
Florence, Italy
Area 400 m²
LD-1440. Вилла под Флоренцией. ТосканаВилла расположена в одном из самых престижных районов …
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Florence, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir