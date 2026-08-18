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Villas for sale in Florence, Italy

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11 properties total found
Villa in Florence, Italy
Villa
Florence, Italy
Area 400 m²
LD-1440. Вилла под Флоренцией. ТосканаВилла расположена в одном из самых престижных районов …
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
CA-9005 . Роскошная вилла с бассейном расположена на холмах СеттиньяноРоскошная вилла с басс…
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
SG-VI_FI_142_Adrian. Двух-этажная вилла с бассейном в 15 минутах от Флоренции. Провинция:Фло…
$2,23M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 320 m²
VB-90059. Уникальный объект недвижимости во Флоренции Уникальный объект недвижимости – компл…
$32,82M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
SG-VI_FI_141_Adrian. Уникальная в историческом и географическом контектсе двух-этажная вилла…
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 022 m²
LD-0537. Великолепная усадьба в окружении зеленых холмов КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Фл…
$19,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
LD-1387. Роскошная вилла во ФлоренцииСтаринный тосканский дом в очень панорамном месте , на …
$3,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 6 200 m²
LD-0063. Шикарная вилла в ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла для продажи в Тоскане, может быть использ…
$15,24M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
$1,29M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
LD-0206. Аристократическая вилла второй половины XIX векаАристократическая вилла второй поло…
$5,04M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

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