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Villas for sale in Umbria, Italy

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Terni
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Perugia
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27 properties total found
Villa 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Reference number: N1221 Property name: Casa Maffi Location: In village To…
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Villa 21 room in Terni, Italy
Villa 21 room
Terni, Italy
Rooms 21
Area 1 200 m²
Villa with sea view and generously sized mountains Fully fenced garden Large garage, laundry…
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Villa 37 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 37 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 37
Area 1 200 m²
Villa of 700 sea composed of two to three and four-storey floor plan in Annex L of 100 squar…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 490 m²
In the charming surroundings of Umbria stands a rare stone residence - a two-level villa, wh…
$1,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Spoleto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Spoleto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
IT-281016. Исторический средневековый замок XII века постройкиПродажа исторического средневе…
$1,76M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
LD-0429. Элитная вилла в отличном панорамном местеЭлитная вилла , недавно полностью восстано…
$1,47M
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Villa 22 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 22
Area 600 m²
Villa a few steps from the sea with large enclosed garden on three levels with large living …
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Villa 14 rooms in Bevagna, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Bevagna, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 600 m²
Villa to be completed within a park of 2,500 m2. Surface with accessories for over 600 squar…
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Villa 22 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 22
Area 1 500 m²
clear 352 / 5.000 Risultati della traduzione Risultato di traduzione Largely renovat…
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Villa 24 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 24 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 1 000 m²
Prestigious old villa by the sea in agency info
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Villa 17 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 17 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 17
Area 600 m²
Art Nouveau villa to be restored with a park of about 8,000 square meters with centuries-old…
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Villa 12 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Reference number: N1527 Property name: Casa Grazia Location: In country Town/City: …
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Villa 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 460 m²
Reference number: N1444 Property name: Casa Nilla Location: In out-skirts Town/City: …
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
LD-0591. Элитная вилла окруженная великолепной природой УмбрииЭлитная вилла окруженная вел…
$4,34M
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Villa 25 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 25 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 25
Area 650 m²
Reference number: N974 (R) Property name: Casa Torre Location: In country Town/City: …
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Assisi, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Assisi, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 740 m²
Casale di Charme | Code 8673 Price updated: 20/03/2025 € 2,200,000 Surrounded by the ti…
$2,55M
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Villa 16 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 450 m²
Villa with stunning sea and mountain 8 km from the sea garden of about 8,000 square meters f…
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Villa 21 room in Foligno, Italy
Villa 21 room
Foligno, Italy
Rooms 21
Area 700 m²
Finely renovated late 19th century villa. 8,000 m2 park with tall trees and ornamental plant…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
In the renowned location of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the majesty of Lake Garda embr…
$2,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 525 m²
In a beautiful and peaceful Switzerland, just a few kilometers from the town of Lugano, lies…
$8,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
On the hills of Garda, Ai Beati, a jewel between the lake and the sky, stands this villa. Ac…
$2,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Located in the coveted hills of Garda, Ai Beati, and only 5 minutes from the dynamic city ce…
$2,74M
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Villa 35 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 35 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Bedrooms 35
Bathrooms count 30
Area 9 800 m²
Perugia (Umbria) // Medieval Castle 800 sq m // Villa 2,200 sq m // Complex for accommodatio…
$9,88M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
In the prestigious setting of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the majesty of Lake Garda me…
$3,07M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Tuoro sul Trasimeno, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tuoro sul Trasimeno, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
This refined property is located in a hilly and dominant position on Lake Trasimeno in a …
$1,69M
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Villa 15 bedrooms in Perugia, Italy
Villa 15 bedrooms
Perugia, Italy
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 5 000 m²
Perugia (Umbria) // Medieval Castle 800 sq m // Villa 2,200 sq m // Complex for accommodatio…
$6,97M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
In the exclusive context of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the timeless beauty of Lake Ga…
$2,74M
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