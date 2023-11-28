Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Italy

House To archive
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 1 100 m²
Building lot in a panoramic position. Surface area 1,100 m2 for a maximum volume of 1,650 m3
€100,000
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 500 m²
In a secluded and panoramic place, a group of homes including: a farmhouse renovated in the …
Price on request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 400 m²
Farmhouse to renovate (wooden roof recently rebuilt in 2023) of good volume with accessory. …
€175,000
9 room house in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
9 room house
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 9 000 m²
Imagine the house of your dreams...inside a private park of 9,000 square meters, a bucolic a…
€550,000
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Above the hills of Salò, in a dominating hillside position with breathtaking views of Lake G…
€1,07M
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Milan, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Milan, Italy
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 12
Area 6 000 m²
€5,00M
Villa 3 room villa with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso in Sommavilla, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso
Sommavilla, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
In the quiet atmosphere of the old town of Castello di Brenzone, there is a three-level town…
€520,000
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Rooms 54
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 550 m²
Villa Medicea Lo Sprocco, immersed in the green valley between Sant'Agata and Galliano in th…
€4,10M
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
In the exclusive context of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the timeless beauty of Lake Ga…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
In the renowned location of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the majesty of Lake Garda embr…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
In the prestigious setting of Ceriel in Cavaion Veronese, where the majesty of Lake Garda me…
€2,80M
Villa 9 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pontassieve, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pontassieve, Italy
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 33
Area 2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
€4,80M
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina in Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina
Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
On the hills of Garda, Ai Beati, a jewel between the lake and the sky, stands this villa. Ac…
€2,15M
Villa 5 room villa in Lecce, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lecce, Italy
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 000 m²
A beautiful historic residence of distinction, built in 1820 by Luigi Morrone on the commiss…
€3,20M
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina in Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Piscina
Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Located in the coveted hills of Garda, Ai Beati, and only 5 minutes from the dynamic city ce…
€2,50M
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Pelago, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pelago, Italy
Rooms 40
Area 2 755 m²
Surrounded by the natural beauty of the marvelous Tuscany, this estate, which once belonged …
€4,90M
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso in Salo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Guanzate, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Guanzate, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 700 m²
The Villa located in the municipality of Guanzate (CO) within the residential complex called…
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Tignale, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Tignale, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Located in a panoramic area of Tignale, in a corner of earthly paradise and surrounded by an…
€5,50M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pozzolengo, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pozzolengo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Spacious head house, ideal for young couples or families with children, situated in the quie…
€270,000
9 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Piscina in Casole d Elsa, Italy
9 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Piscina
Casole d Elsa, Italy
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 500 m²
In the heart of Tuscany, nestled in the hills and close to the main points of interest, is l…
€2,20M
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Welcome to the lakeside paradise you have always dreamt of! This magnificent lakefront vill…
€2,65M
4 room house with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Roe Volciano, Italy
4 room house with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
We are located on the border of Salò, in the locality of Trobiolo, where we propose for sale…
€850,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Diso, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Diso, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 535 m²
The 500-square-meter property is spread over two floors and surrounded by a furnished garden…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in San Cesario di Lecce, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
San Cesario di Lecce, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
San Cesario: a few km from Lecce, we offer for sale beautiful villa surrounded by 22,000 sqm…
€720,000
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
In Roè Volciano, nestled in absolute privacy surrounded by greenery, we offer for sale a com…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bright head villa located in a residential area a stone's throw from the historic centre and…
€1,19M
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
The property we propose is a charming single-family house with a welcoming and traditional d…
€510,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Cetona, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cetona, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
In the 60’ Cetona became the Buen Retiro of many protagonists of the theatre and Movie world…
€1,68M
