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Houses for sale in Italy

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Caorle, Italy
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Caorle, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
In the immediate vicinity of Caorle, in the Bryan area, we offer a detached villa surrounded…
$523,717
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Monza, Italy
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Monza, Italy
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury private villa in Monza – 600 m2 in one of the most prestigious areasItaly • Monza • Z…
$2,84M
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Private seller
Languages
Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
GH-PV001596. ВИЛЛА ВАШЕЙ МЕЧТЫ С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО! Вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро ВИЛЛА ВА…
$1,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House 23 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 23 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 800 m²
Restored farmhouse on two levels plus attic. Ground floor living room kitchen two bathrooms …
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Salo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 370 m²
GA-V001049. Вилла на склоне холма с видом на озеро, в городе SalòПогруженный на первый холм…
$1,16M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 22 rooms in Terni, Italy
Villa 22 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 22
Area 1 500 m²
clear 352 / 5.000 Risultati della traduzione Risultato di traduzione Largely renovat…
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
ABI-1264A . Современная вилла на озере ГардаНовая, современного архитектурного стиля вилла с…
$2,81M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
7 room house in Terni, Italy
7 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 170 m²
House to renovate in a wonderful position Two floors with adjacent accessory structure in an…
$92,936
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8 room house in Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Cottage with new roof and seismic adaptation. Land of 3.50 hectares of arable land with cent…
$209,272
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Assisi, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Assisi, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 740 m²
Casale di Charme | Code 8673 Price updated: 20/03/2025 € 2,200,000 Surrounded by the ti…
$2,55M
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House 19 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 19 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 19
Area 550 m²
Building on three levels plus attic General condition good Ground floor apartment of 205 sqm…
$406,918
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Gozzano, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gozzano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
ISM-060417-6. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро Орта Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро О…
$1,03M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 400 m²
GH-PV00020. Элитная современная вилла на первая линии озераВ продаже ЭЛИТНАЯ СОВРЕМЕННАЯ ВИЛ…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
Farmhouse in good condition and a farmhouse to be restored. Land of about 5.0 hectares large…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
$2,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 284 m²
KK-3v32. Вилла на продажу в Бордигере Вилла в Бордигере над улицей Via Romana , отделка кач…
$3,28M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 13 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 350 m²
Detached house in excellent condition with adjacent shed of about 90 square meters. Land wit…
$383,666
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Villa in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Area 320 m²
WW-120315. Вилла в Манерба дель ГардаПредлагаем Вашему вниманию Виллу на озере Гарда, в Мане…
$3,75M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
LH-5T12. Вилла в продаже в городе Бордигера. ЛигурияИсторическая недвижимость Италии, Лигури…
$303,600
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 194 m²
FP-T636. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаНа холме в Стрезе в посёлке Сомера…
$375,104
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 20 000 m²
Building area of about two hectares subject to implementation plan
Price on request
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House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 60 000 m²
Building area of about 60 thousand but with a maximum volume of 60 thousand cubic meters. Op…
Price on request
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9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 220 m²
Farmhouse to be restored with 4.50 hectares of land. Panoramic position adjacent to the muni…
Price on request
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Villa in San Vincenzo, Italy
Villa
San Vincenzo, Italy
Area 950 m²
KK-CS92. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Сан-ВинченцоВ 1.5 км от моря владение полность…
$4,10M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 12 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 240 m²
Reference number: N560 Property name: Casa Tanzi I Location: In country Town/City: …
$279,030
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
GH-PV001595. Виллы на последнем этапе строительстваВилла с видом на озеро, постройка конец 2…
$1,20M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Baveno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
FP-T607. Независимая вилла, расположенная на напротив озера МаджореНезависимая вилла из камн…
$1,05M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House 18 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 18 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 540 m²
Large panoramic house to be restored (end of the century) Two floors for the oldest part, th…
Price on request
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Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 240 m²
Single detached house with 3,000 m2 of land. Ground floor various rooms and garage. Raised g…
$139,515
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
GM-CPA- VILLA BELVEDERE. Вилла с садом и великолепным видом на мореРоскошная вилла, располаг…
$586,100
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Italy

villas
castles
townhouses

Properties features in Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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